Sep 26- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER BTL CNTR 26/09 26/09 27/09 nil nil 250/250 nil 2) M.KRISHNATREYA GSA LPG 19/09 24/09 27/09 nil 6,174 nil 9,962 3) DESH ATL FO 21/09 24/09 27/09 31,798 nil nil 29,700 4) ESTIA IOS HSD 24/09 25/09 27/09 9,100 nil nil 32,900 5) PRATHIBHA ATL FO 23/09 25/09 26/09 nil 1,120 nil 6,880 6) BOTTIGLERI JMB COAL 23/09 24/09 27/09 nil 29,795 nil 12,919 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 13/09 --- 2) KARA SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09 --- 3) THORE JMB MACHINERY 102 nil nil 21/09 --- 4) TORM ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/09 --- 5) MORNING ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 25/09 --- 6) KOBE GSA SPM nil nil nil 25/09 --- 7) MELTEMI IOS NAPHTHA 20,000 nil nil 25/09 --- 8) TIANJIN SEAWAYS COAL nil 20,000 nil 29/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) VINASHIP WW TIMBER nil 3,741 nil 26/09 2) SIVA ATL PHOS nil 8,000 nil 26/09 3) M.SHUBHA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 27/09 4) BENGAL GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 27/09 5) GAZ SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 27/09 6) OEL GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/09 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/09 8) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 29/09 9) JAG JMB CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 29/09 10) RED SSM MS/ATF 63,300 nil nil 29/09 11) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 2,000 nil 29/09 12) NAVDHENU ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 30/09 13) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 88,484 nil 30/09 14) MAHARASHTRA JMB UREA nil 35,184 nil 01/10 15) GENCO SEAWAYS COAL nil 52,303 nil 01/10 16) WADI MERCHANT COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/10 17) CHEM ROAD K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,000 nil 02/10 18) SCOTIAN JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 03/10 19) HARTATI JMC ST.MON nil 995 nil 03/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL