Sep 26- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER BTL CNTR 26/09 26/09 27/09 nil nil 250/250 nil
2) M.KRISHNATREYA GSA LPG 19/09 24/09 27/09 nil 6,174 nil 9,962
3) DESH ATL FO 21/09 24/09 27/09 31,798 nil nil 29,700
4) ESTIA IOS HSD 24/09 25/09 27/09 9,100 nil nil 32,900
5) PRATHIBHA ATL FO 23/09 25/09 26/09 nil 1,120 nil 6,880
6) BOTTIGLERI JMB COAL 23/09 24/09 27/09 nil 29,795 nil 12,919
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 13/09 ---
2) KARA SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09 ---
3) THORE JMB MACHINERY 102 nil nil 21/09 ---
4) TORM ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/09 ---
5) MORNING ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 25/09 ---
6) KOBE GSA SPM nil nil nil 25/09 ---
7) MELTEMI IOS NAPHTHA 20,000 nil nil 25/09 ---
8) TIANJIN SEAWAYS COAL nil 20,000 nil 29/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) VINASHIP WW TIMBER nil 3,741 nil 26/09
2) SIVA ATL PHOS nil 8,000 nil 26/09
3) M.SHUBHA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 27/09
4) BENGAL GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 27/09
5) GAZ SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 27/09
6) OEL GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/09
7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/09
8) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 29/09
9) JAG JMB CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 29/09
10) RED SSM MS/ATF 63,300 nil nil 29/09
11) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 2,000 nil 29/09
12) NAVDHENU ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 30/09
13) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 88,484 nil 30/09
14) MAHARASHTRA JMB UREA nil 35,184 nil 01/10
15) GENCO SEAWAYS COAL nil 52,303 nil 01/10
16) WADI MERCHANT COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/10
17) CHEM ROAD K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,000 nil 02/10
18) SCOTIAN JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 03/10
19) HARTATI JMC ST.MON nil 995 nil 03/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL