Sep 28- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) INS VESSEL n.a n.a nil nil nil nil
2) VINASHIP STAR WW TIMBER 26/0926/09 29/09 nil 1,856 nil 1,885
3) THORE FORTUNE JMB MACHINERY 21/09 27/09 28/09 28 nil nil 17
4) MELTEMI IOS NAPHTHA 25/09 27/09 29/09 nil 1,700 nil 18,300
5) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 13/09 27/09 28/09 nil 39,400 nil 15,572
6) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG 27/09 28/09 28/09 nil nil nil 2,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) KARA SEA SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09 ---
2) TORM NECHES ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/09 ---
3) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 25/09 ---
4) KOBE GSA SPM.OP. nil nil nil 25/09 ---
5) M. SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 27/09 ---
6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/09 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 29/09
2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 29/09
3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,300 nil nil 29/09
4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/09
5) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 88,484 nil 30/09
6) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 52,000 nil 30/09
7) NAVDHENU SUN ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 01/10
8) MAHARASHTRA JMB UREA nil 35,184 nil 01/10
9) GENCO NORMANDY S.W COAL nil 52,303 nil 01/10
10) WADI ALBOSTAN MERCHANT COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/10
11) THORE FORTUN JMB MACHINERY 81 Pkgs nil nil 02/10
12) FORMOSA SIXT IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/10
13) CHEM ROAD L K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,000 nil 03/10
14) SCOTIAN EXPR JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 03/10
15) HARTATI JMC ST.MONOMER nil 995 nil 03/10
16) SYMI ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 30/09
17) S.C.PALIGI JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 05/10
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL