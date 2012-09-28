Sep 28- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) INS VESSEL n.a n.a nil nil nil nil 2) VINASHIP STAR WW TIMBER 26/0926/09 29/09 nil 1,856 nil 1,885 3) THORE FORTUNE JMB MACHINERY 21/09 27/09 28/09 28 nil nil 17 4) MELTEMI IOS NAPHTHA 25/09 27/09 29/09 nil 1,700 nil 18,300 5) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 13/09 27/09 28/09 nil 39,400 nil 15,572 6) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG 27/09 28/09 28/09 nil nil nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KARA SEA SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09 --- 2) TORM NECHES ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/09 --- 3) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 25/09 --- 4) KOBE GSA SPM.OP. nil nil nil 25/09 --- 5) M. SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 27/09 --- 6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 29/09 2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 29/09 3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,300 nil nil 29/09 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/09 5) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 88,484 nil 30/09 6) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 52,000 nil 30/09 7) NAVDHENU SUN ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 01/10 8) MAHARASHTRA JMB UREA nil 35,184 nil 01/10 9) GENCO NORMANDY S.W COAL nil 52,303 nil 01/10 10) WADI ALBOSTAN MERCHANT COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/10 11) THORE FORTUN JMB MACHINERY 81 Pkgs nil nil 02/10 12) FORMOSA SIXT IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/10 13) CHEM ROAD L K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,000 nil 03/10 14) SCOTIAN EXPR JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 03/10 15) HARTATI JMC ST.MONOMER nil 995 nil 03/10 16) SYMI ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 30/09 17) S.C.PALIGI JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 05/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL