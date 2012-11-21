Nov 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CST YUKTI PR DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/11 21/11 22/11 nil nil 587 3) GLOBAL THE JMB CPO 19/11 19/11 22/11 nil 4,836 nil 4,200 4) STX DAISY JMB MACHINERY 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil nil 97 5) MELOS ATL IOP 19/11 20/11 21/11 21,890 nil nil 28,110 6) M.SHUBHATR GSA LPG 11/01 20/11 24/11 nil 2,742 nil 22,258 7) ST.JOHANNIS ATL ATF 11/11 20/11 21/11 26,000 nil nil 14,000 8) TORM AMALIE IOS HSD 19/11 20/11 22/11 13,900 nil nil 26,100 9) GAZ FRATER SW LPG 14/11 19/11 21/11 nil 2,596 nil 7,057 10) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES 20/11 21/11 21/11 nil nil 154 11) BALTIC COUG MS COAL 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil nil 48,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MAERSK GUS ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 --- 2) PHEONIX LIGH ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08 --- 3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 11/10 --- 4) OLYMPIC SPONC IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/11 --- 5) NEW HORIZ JMB CRUDE nil 91,500 nil 15/11 --- 6) MIRE JMB CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 15/11 --- 7) OMVATI PRE JMB CRUDE nil 86,983 nil 17/11 --- 8) TILO ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 17/11 --- 9) PREM MALA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 18/11 --- 10) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,441 nil 19/11 --- 11) GAZ SERINI SW LPG nil 4,500 nil 20/11 --- 12) HIGH ENDURA WSS MS nil 25,000 nil 21/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) UACC SHAM SW LAN nil 15,000 nil 21/11 2) ANNAPURN ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/11 3) ALAM PERMA HL COAL nil 77,493 nil 22/11 4) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11 5) SYNNOVE KNUT ACT STY.MON nil 1,063 nil 23/11 6) SWARNA BRA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 24/11 7) TORM CLARA IOS VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/11 8) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11 9) ROYAL PARI JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 26/11 10) WEL PROFIT JMB COAL nil 78,900 nil 29/11 11) ANDRES K MS COAL nil 78,967 nil 12/01 12) DOUBLE PROV nil COAL nil 75,000 nil 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL