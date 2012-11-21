Nov 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 12
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) CST YUKTI PR DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/11 21/11 22/11 nil nil 587
3) GLOBAL THE JMB CPO 19/11 19/11 22/11 nil 4,836 nil 4,200
4) STX DAISY JMB MACHINERY 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil nil 97
5) MELOS ATL IOP 19/11 20/11 21/11 21,890 nil nil 28,110
6) M.SHUBHATR GSA LPG 11/01 20/11 24/11 nil 2,742 nil 22,258
7) ST.JOHANNIS ATL ATF 11/11 20/11 21/11 26,000 nil nil 14,000
8) TORM AMALIE IOS HSD 19/11 20/11 22/11 13,900 nil nil 26,100
9) GAZ FRATER SW LPG 14/11 19/11 21/11 nil 2,596 nil 7,057
10) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES 20/11 21/11 21/11 nil nil 154
11) BALTIC COUG MS COAL 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil nil 48,500
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MAERSK GUS ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 ---
2) PHEONIX LIGH ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08 ---
3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 11/10 ---
4) OLYMPIC SPONC IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/11 ---
5) NEW HORIZ JMB CRUDE nil 91,500 nil 15/11 ---
6) MIRE JMB CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 15/11 ---
7) OMVATI PRE JMB CRUDE nil 86,983 nil 17/11 ---
8) TILO ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 17/11 ---
9) PREM MALA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 18/11 ---
10) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,441 nil 19/11 ---
11) GAZ SERINI SW LPG nil 4,500 nil 20/11 ---
12) HIGH ENDURA WSS MS nil 25,000 nil 21/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) UACC SHAM SW LAN nil 15,000 nil 21/11
2) ANNAPURN ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/11
3) ALAM PERMA HL COAL nil 77,493 nil 22/11
4) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11
5) SYNNOVE KNUT ACT STY.MON nil 1,063 nil 23/11
6) SWARNA BRA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 24/11
7) TORM CLARA IOS VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/11
8) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11
9) ROYAL PARI JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 26/11
10) WEL PROFIT JMB COAL nil 78,900 nil 29/11
11) ANDRES K MS COAL nil 78,967 nil 12/01
12) DOUBLE PROV nil COAL nil 75,000 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL