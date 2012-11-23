Nov 23- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 14
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 11/01 20/11 24/11 nil 5,682 nil 10,764
3) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE 17/11 21/11 23/11 nil 52,300 nil 24,183
4) PREM MALA ATL HSD 18/11 22/11 23/11 18,200 nil nil 21,800
5) SYNNOVE KNUT ACT STY.MON 22/11 23/11 23/11 nil nil 1,063
6) BALTIC COUG MS COAL 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 20,891 nil 11,440
7) ALAM PERMA HL COAL 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 33,508 nil 43,985
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 23/11
2) PHEONIX LIGH ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08 ---
3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 11/10 ---
4) OLYMPIC SPON IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/11 ---
5) NEW HORIZO JMB CRUDE nil 91,500 nil 15/11 ---
6) MIRE JMB CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 15/11 ---
7) TILOS ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 17/11 ---
8) COASTAL TR GAC nil nil nil nil 19/11 ---
9) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,441 nil 19/11 ---
10) GAZ SERINIT SW LPG nil 4,500 nil 20/11 ---
11) HIGH ENDU WSS MS nil 25,000 nil 21/11 ---
12) GAZ FRATE SW LPG nil 4,998 nil 22/11 ---
13) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11 ---
14) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TORM CLARA IOS VGO 40,000 nil nil 24/11
2) MORNING HAR IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 24/11
3) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 80,000 nil nil 24/11
4) SWARNA BRAH JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 25/11
5) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11
6) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 10,218 nil 25/11
7) ABRAM SCHU ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 25/11
8) JAG RANI JMB IOP 54,000 nil nil 25/11
9) ROYAL PAR JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 26/11
10) WEL PROFI JMB COAL nil 78,900 nil 29/11
11) ANDRES K MS COAL nil 78,967 nil 12/01
12) FENG HAI JMB CPO/CPKO nil 10,750 nil 12/01
13) DOUBLE PRO MS COAL nil 85,000 nil 12/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL