Nov 29- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HARBOUR FASH SW CPO 29/11 29/11 12/01 nil nil 16,000
2) DAWEI DIX TIMBER 25/11 26/11 12/01 nil 1,597 nil 2,132
3) JAG RANI JMB IOP 28/11 28/11 29/11 50,800 nil nil 3,200
4) PHEONIX LIGH ATL CRUDE 11/08 28/11 29/11 nil 25,800 nil 60,200
5) USMA ATL ATF 28/11 29/11 30/11 nil nil 42,000
6) TILOS ATL LPG 17/11 28/11 30/11 nil 2,785 nil 2,800
7) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
8) WEL PROFIT JMB COAL 29/11 29/11 12/02 nil nil 78,900
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 11/10 ---
2) OLYMPIC SPON IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/11 ---
3) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11 ---
4) ANNAPURN ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/11 ---
5) MORNING IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
6) DESH RAKS IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
7) NEW HORIZ IOS FO 80,000 nil nil 25/11 ---
8) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11 ---
9) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) JAG PREET ATL FO nil 5,600 nil 29/11
2) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 30/11
3) LOURDS ATL FO nil 3,300 nil 30/11
4) ATLANTIC QU IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 30/11
5) CHALLENGE PE IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 30/11
6) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,535 nil 30/11
7) ANDRES MS COAL nil 78,967 nil 12/01
8) FENG HAI JMB CPO/CPKO nil 10,750 nil 12/02
9) TIGER MA BTL BOXES nil nil 550 12/03
10) ROYAL PARID JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/03
11) FESCO STA INFINITY COAL nil 30,000 nil 12/03
12) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 82,960 nil 12/04
13) BOW SANT ML PH.ACID nil 10,022 nil 12/05
14) DOUBLE PR MS COAL nil 85,000 nil 12/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL