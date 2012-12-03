Dec 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 12/03 12/03 12/04 nil nil 550
2) OLYMPIC SPONC IOS CRUDE 11/11 12/02 12/03 nil 19,400 nil 60,600
3) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 25/11 12/02 12/05 18,000 nil nil 62,000
4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 22/11 12/02 12/03 nil 2,353 nil 10,647
5) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
6) ANDRES K MS COAL 12/02 12/02 12/04 nil 37,505 nil 38,126
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 11/10 ---
2) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11 ---
3) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
4) SEA HOR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11 ---
5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
6) CHALLENGE P IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 30/11 ---
7) EN-ONE JMB BUNKERING nil nil nil 12/01 ---
8) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 12/02 ---
9) FENG HAI JMB CPO/CPKO nil 10,750 nil 12/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ROYAL PARIDOT JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/03
2) FESCO STAVRO INFINITY COAL nil 28,800 nil 12/03
3) MAHARASTRA ASP IOP 20,000 nil nil 12/03
4) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 82,960 nil 12/04
5) M.BHAVATR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/04
6) BOW SANTOS ML PH.ACID nil 10,022 nil 12/05
7) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 200 12/05
8) DESH BHAK JMB CRUDE nil 40,507 nil 12/05
9) DOUBLE PROV MS COAL nil 85,000 nil 12/06
10) NAVDHENU ASP IOP 30,000 nil nil 12/06
11) MALATHI ATL IOP 51,000 nil nil 12/06
12) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/06
13) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 12/08
14) CAPE KOSO JMB COAL nil 71,950 nil 12/09
15) RUDOLF SCH IOS STY.MONOMER nil 3,000 nil 12/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL