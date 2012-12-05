Dec 05- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) BHAGVATI PR DREDGER 11/05 12/05 nil nil
2) FESCO STAVRO INFINITY COAL 12/03 12/03 12/06 nil 13,215 nil 11,620
3) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG 22/11 12/03 12/08 nil 5,117 nil 23,648
4) CHALLENGE P IOS LAN 30/11 12/04 12/06 19,000 nil nil 16,000
5) GENIE JMB CRUDE 12/04 12/05 12/06 nil nil 82,960
6) FENG HAI JMB CPO/CPKO 12/03 12/03 03/09 nil 3,515 nil 5,750
7) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES 12/05 12/05 12/05 nil nil 102
8) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) DESH RAKSH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
2) SEA HORS ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11 ---
3) NANGA PARBA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
4) EN-ON JMB BUNKE nil nil nil 12/01 ---
5) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 12/02 ---
6) ANNAPURN ATL LPG nil 7,000 nil 12/03 ---
7) MAHARASTR ASP IOP 20,000 nil nil 12/03 ---
8) M.BHAVATREY ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/04 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 40,507 nil 12/05
2) MALATH ATL IOP 51,000 nil nil 12/05
3) JAG RAHUL JMB IOP 52,300 nil nil 12/05
4) BOW SANTOS ML PH.ACID nil 10,022 nil 12/06
5) DOUBLE PRO MS COAL nil 85,000 nil 12/06
6) NAVDHENU ASP IOP 30,000 nil nil 12/06
7) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/06
8) PRISCO EKAT IOS HSD 4,000 nil nil 12/06
9) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,571 nil 12/06
10) M.DEVATREY ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07
11) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 12/08
12) ROYAL PARI JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/08
13) DUBAI GALAT JMB IOF nil 55,000 nil 12/08
14) CAPE KASOS JMB COAL nil 71,950 nil 12/09
15) ENERGY PION ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/09
16) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 96,000 nil 12/09
17) CASOS ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 12/10
18) RUDOLF SCHU IOS STY.MONOMER nil 930 nil 12/11
19) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY nil 630 nil 13/12
20) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 13/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL