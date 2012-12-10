Dec 10Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 22
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 44
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) 06/12 07/12 10/12 nil 5,367 nil 2,071
2) DUBAI GALATIC JMB IOF(D) 08/12 08/12 11/12 nil 17,392 nil 25,549
3) NAVDHENU SUN ASP IOP(L) 08/12 10/12 11/12 nil TOCOME nil 57,000
4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) 03/12 08/12 10/12 nil 4,347 nil 1,004
5) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE(D) 12/09 09/12 11/12 nil 27,600 nil 68,400
6) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 08/12 08/12 10/12 26,107 nil nil 16,493
7) ERNEST N (IOC) ADSTEAM LPG(D) 08/12 09/12 11/12 nil 3,141 nil 8,627
8) CAPE KASOS JMB COAL(D) 09/12 10/12 13/12 TOCOME nil nil 71,950
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO(L) 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 04/12 ---
4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 19,000 nil 07/12 ---
5) SELIN M IOS WHEAT(L) 27,000 nil nil 08/12 ---
6) SIMY ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 08/12 ---
7) ENERGY PIONEER ATL ATF(L) 42,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
8) KASSOS ATL CRUDE(D) nil 86,000 nil 10/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 10/12
2) ROYAL PARIDOT JMC M-XYLINE(L) 10,000 nil nil 11/12
3) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER(D) nil 6,358 nil 11/12
4) PACIFIC OYASIS ATL LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 11/12
5) RUDOLF SC IOS STY.MONO nil 930 nil 13/12
6) TIGER MANGO BTL CONTR nil nil 250/300 13/12
7) LANTAU ARROW MS CONTR nil nil 300 13/12
8) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACRYL nil 630 nil 14/12
9) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 3,000 nil 15/12
10) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE(D) nil 80,000 nil 15/12
11) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 35,000 nil 17/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL