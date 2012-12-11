Dec 11Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/01 12/06 nil nil 2) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 3) DUBAI GALAT JMB IOF 12/08 12/08 12/11 nil 18,000 nil 7,549 4) NAVDHENU ASP IOP 12/08 12/10 12/11 40,000 nil nil 17,000 5) KASSOS ATL CRUDE 12/10 12/10 12/12 nil 5,400 nil 80,600 6) ERNEST ADSTEAM LPG 12/08 12/09 12/11 nil 3,352 nil 5,275 7) CAPE KASO JMB COAL 12/09 12/10 12/12 nil 33,798 nil 38,152 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 --- 2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 --- 3) M.BHAVATR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/04 --- 4) COASTAL TRIUM GAC nil nil nil nil 12/04 --- 5) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 --- 6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07 --- 7) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 27,000 nil nil 12/08 --- 8) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 --- 9) ENERGY PIONE ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/09 --- 10) GAZ FRATER SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 --- 11) ROYAL PARID JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/11 --- 12) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 6358 Pcs nil 12/11 --- 13) PACIFIC OYA ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 12/11 2) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12 3) RUDOLF SCHU IOS STY.MONO nil 930 nil 13/12 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 591 13/12 5) LANTAU ARROW MS BOXES nil nil 300 13/12 6) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACRY nil 630 nil 14/12 7) SANMAR SEREN BENLINE BUNKER nil nil nil 14/12 8) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12 9) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/12 10) UACC AL-MED IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12 11) MORNING GLO ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 12) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12 13) INDUS PROSPE SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL