Dec 11Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/01 12/06 nil nil
2) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
3) DUBAI GALAT JMB IOF 12/08 12/08 12/11 nil 18,000 nil 7,549
4) NAVDHENU ASP IOP 12/08 12/10 12/11 40,000 nil nil 17,000
5) KASSOS ATL CRUDE 12/10 12/10 12/12 nil 5,400 nil 80,600
6) ERNEST ADSTEAM LPG 12/08 12/09 12/11 nil 3,352 nil 5,275
7) CAPE KASO JMB COAL 12/09 12/10 12/12 nil 33,798 nil 38,152
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
3) M.BHAVATR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/04 ---
4) COASTAL TRIUM GAC nil nil nil nil 12/04 ---
5) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 ---
6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07 ---
7) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 27,000 nil nil 12/08 ---
8) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 ---
9) ENERGY PIONE ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/09 ---
10) GAZ FRATER SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 ---
11) ROYAL PARID JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/11 ---
12) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 6358 Pcs nil 12/11 ---
13) PACIFIC OYA ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 12/11
2) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12
3) RUDOLF SCHU IOS STY.MONO nil 930 nil 13/12
4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 591 13/12
5) LANTAU ARROW MS BOXES nil nil 300 13/12
6) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACRY nil 630 nil 14/12
7) SANMAR SEREN BENLINE BUNKER nil nil nil 14/12
8) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12
9) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/12
10) UACC AL-MED IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12
11) MORNING GLO ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12
12) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12
13) INDUS PROSPE SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL