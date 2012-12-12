Dec 12- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL TRIU GAC nil 12/04 12/11 nil nil
2) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/11 12/11 nil nil
3) M.BHAVATREY ATL LPG 12/04 12/11 14/12 nil 2,943 nil 17,057
4) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 24/11 12/11 14/12 16,400 nil nil 71,600
5) KASSOS ATL CRUDE 12/10 12/10 12/12 nil 76,900 nil 3,700
6) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
7) CAPE KASOS JMB COAL 12/09 12/10 12/12 nil 31,828 nil 6,324
8) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
9) CAPE KASOS JMB COAL 12/09 12/10 12/12 nil 31,828 nil 6,324
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 ---
3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07 ---
4) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 27,000 nil nil 12/08 ---
5) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 ---
6) ENERGY PIONEER ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/09 ---
7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 ---
8) ROYAL PARIDOT JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/11 ---
9) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 6,358 nil 12/11 ---
10) PACIFIC OYASIS ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/11 ---
11) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 4,122 nil 12/11 ---
12) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12 ---
13) SWARNA SW ATL HSD nil 28,000 nil 12/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RUDOLF SCHULTE IOS STY.MONOMER nil 930 nil 13/12
2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 591 13/12
3) LANTAU ARROW MS BOXES nil nil 300 13/12
4) MALATHI ATL IOP 52,000 nil nil 13/12
5) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY nil 630 nil 14/12
6) SANMAR SERE BENLINE BUNKER nil --- nil 14/12
7) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12
8) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/12
9) UACC AL-MEDINA IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12
11) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 15/12
12) MORNING GLOR ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12
13) DESH MAHI JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12
14) INDUS PROSPERI SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/12
15) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12
16) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 200 18/12
17) DOUBLE PRESTI HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12
18) YASA PIONE HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL