Dec 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 08/12 12/12 22/12 715 nil nil 26,285
2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/12 13/12 14/12 nil TOCOM291/400
3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 04/12 11/12 15/12 nil 4,344 nil 12,713
4) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 24/11 11/12 14/12 32,600 nil nil 39,000
5) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG 11/12 12/12 14/12 nil 1,400 nil 2,722
6) LANTAU ARROW MS CNTR 13/12 13/12 13/12 nil TOCOM 191
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 07/12 ---
4) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/12 ---
5) ENERGY PIONEER ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/12 ---
7) PACIFIC OYASIS ATL LAN nil 35,000 nil 11/12 ---
8) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12 ---
9) SUVARNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD nil 28,000 nil 12/12 ---
10) MALATHI ATL IOP 52,000 nil nil 13/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RUDOLF SCHULTE IOS STY.MONOMER nil 930 nil 14/12
2) IVY GALAXY GAC ACRYLATE nil 630 nil 14/12
5) SANMAR SERENEDE BENLINE BUNKER nil n.a. nil 14/12
6) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12
7) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/12
9) UACC AL-MEDINA IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12
10) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 15/12
11) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12
12) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12
13) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/12
14) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 16/12
15) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12
16) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12
17) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 18/12
18) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO nil 13,500 nil 18/12
19) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12
20) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 19/12
21) YASA PIONEER HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL