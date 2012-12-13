Dec 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 08/12 12/12 22/12 715 nil nil 26,285 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/12 13/12 14/12 nil TOCOM291/400 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 04/12 11/12 15/12 nil 4,344 nil 12,713 4) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 24/11 11/12 14/12 32,600 nil nil 39,000 5) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG 11/12 12/12 14/12 nil 1,400 nil 2,722 6) LANTAU ARROW MS CNTR 13/12 13/12 13/12 nil TOCOM 191 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 07/12 --- 4) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/12 --- 5) ENERGY PIONEER ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 09/12 --- 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/12 --- 7) PACIFIC OYASIS ATL LAN nil 35,000 nil 11/12 --- 8) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12 --- 9) SUVARNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD nil 28,000 nil 12/12 --- 10) MALATHI ATL IOP 52,000 nil nil 13/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RUDOLF SCHULTE IOS STY.MONOMER nil 930 nil 14/12 2) IVY GALAXY GAC ACRYLATE nil 630 nil 14/12 5) SANMAR SERENEDE BENLINE BUNKER nil n.a. nil 14/12 6) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12 7) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/12 9) UACC AL-MEDINA IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12 10) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 15/12 11) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 12) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12 13) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/12 14) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 16/12 15) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12 16) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12 17) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 18/12 18) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO nil 13,500 nil 18/12 19) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12 20) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 19/12 21) YASA PIONEER HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL