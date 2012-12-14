Dec 14- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 12/08 12/12 22/12 4,265 nil nil 22,020
2) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/12 12/12 17/12 nil nil
3) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 13/12 13/12 15/12 nil nil 467 124
4) M.BHAVATRE ATL LPG 12/04 12/11 15/12 nil 3,224 nil 9,489
5) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 24/11 12/11 15/12 20,660 nil nil 18,340
6) PACIFIC OYAS ATL LAN 12/11 13/12 14/12 19,510 nil nil 15,490
7) RODOLF SCHUL IOS STY.MONOM 14/12 14/12 14/12 nil nil 930
8) CST YUKTI PR DREDGER 16/11 16/11 ----- nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) NANGA PARBA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 ---
3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07 ---
4) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 ---
5) ENERGY PIO ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/09 ---
6) GAZ FRATERNI SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 ---
7) SWARNA SINDU JMB CRUDE nil 50,865 nil 12/12 ---
8) SUVARNA SWAR ATL HSD nil 28,000 nil 12/12 ---
9) MALATHI ATL IOP 52,000 nil nil 13/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) IVY GALAXY GAC BUTY nil 630 nil 14/12
2) SANMAR SEREN BENLINE BUNKER nil --- nil 14/12
3) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 54,000 nil nil 14/12
4) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 15/12
5) UACC AL-MEDINA IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/12
6) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 15/12
7) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 16/12
8) MORNING GL ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12
9) DESH MAHIM JMB CRUDE nil 97,292 nil 16/12
10) INDUS PROSPE SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/12
11) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12
12) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12
13) SWARNA KALASH ATL HSD nil 3,000 nil 17/12
14) OEL KO GSA BOXES nil nil 200 18/12
15) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO nil 13,500 nil 18/12
16) ZEALAND ROTTE JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 18/12
17) DOUBLE PREST HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12
18) DESH GAURA JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 19/12
19) YASA PI HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL