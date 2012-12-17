Dec 17- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 12/08 12/12 22/12 4,068 nil nil 11,367
2) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/12 12/12 18/12 nil nil
3) CST YUKTI P DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
4) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER 14/12 14/12 18/12 nil 1,854 nil 1,838
5) APJ KAIS IOS IOP 14/12 16/12 18/12 13,900 nil nil 40,100
6) UACC AL-MED IOS HSD 15/12 17/12 18/12 nil nil 40,000
7) DESH MAHIM JMB CRUDE 16/12 17/12 18/12 nil nil 97,292
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 ---
2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 12/07 ---
3) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 ---
4) GAZ FRATE SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 ---
5) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,800 nil 15/12 ---
6) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 15/12 ---
7) MORNING G ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 ---
8) SWARNA KAL ATL HSD nil 3,000 nil 16/12 ---
9) TORM ALICE IOS ATF nil 40,000 nil 16/12 ---
10) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 17/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) INDUS PROSPE SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/12
2) SENNA 4 SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 17/12
3) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/12
4) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO nil 13,500 nil 18/12
5) ZEALAND RO JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 18/12
6) ORIENTAL ROBY IOS NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 18/12
7) ALPHINE MOME IOS NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 18/12
8) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 200 18/12
9) DESH GAURA JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 18/12
10) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 18/12
11) DOUBLE PRE HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12
12) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 15,122 nil 19/12
13) ARABIAN ORC GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 20/12
14) YASA PIONE HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12
15) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 650 20/12
16) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 20/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL