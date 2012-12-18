Dec 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 08/12 12/12 19/12 4,780 nil nil 6,587
2) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER 14/12 14/12 18/12 nil 1,543 nil 596
3) UACC AL-MEDINA IOS HSD 15/12 17/12 18/12 nil 28,900 nil 11,100
4) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE 16/12 17/12 18/12 nil 78,000 nil 19,292
5) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG 15/12 17/12 18/12 nil 1,331 nil 1,469
6) INDUS PROSPERIT SEAWAYS COAL 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil 13,636 nil 41,364
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII n.a SPM. OP nil nil nil 04/12 ---
2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 07/12 ---
3) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/12 ---
4) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/12 ---
5) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC TUG-DIVIING nil nil nil 13/12 ---
6) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 15/12 ---
7) MORNING ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 ---
8) SWARNA KALASH ATL HSD nil 3,000 nil 16/12 ---
9) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12 ---
10) NANGA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 17/12 ---
11) SENNA 4 SW LPG(D) nil 2,000 nil 17/12 ---
12) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO nil 13,500 nil 18/12 ---
13) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 18/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) NEMTAS-4 SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/12
2) ZEALAND ROT JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 18/12
3) ORIENTAL ROBY IOS NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 18/12
4) ALPHINE MOMENT IOS NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 18/12
5) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100+100 18/12
6) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 18/12
7) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12
8) NIAMUL GSA TIMBER nil 15,122 nil 19/12
9) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 20/12
10) YASA PIONEER HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12
11) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 350,300 20/12
12) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 20/12
13) JAG PREETI(IOC) ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 20/12
14) ANNA DOROTHE MARCONS COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/12
15) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 21/12
16) OZAY PI ATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 21/12
17) CRYSTAL (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/12
18) LINDOLN PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 9,430 nil 24/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL