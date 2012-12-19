Dec 19- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SELIN M IOS WHEAT 12/08 12/12 20/12 3,586 nil nil 3,001 2) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/12 12/12 20/12 nil nil 3) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 4) KASUGTA JMB CPO/CPKO 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil 4,387 nil 9,113 5) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil 81 nil 145 6) NEMTAS SEAWAYS COAL 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil 9,612 nil 20,388 7) M.DEVATRE ATL LPG 12/07 19/12 22/12 nil nil 19,000 8) SWARNA KAL ATL HSD 16/12 19/12 20/12 nil nil 30,000 9) DONG A IRIS JMC XYLINE 15/12 18/12 20/12 300 nil nil 9,700 10) ALPHINE MOM IOS NAPHTHA 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil 3,000 nil 12,000 11) INDUS PROSPER SEAWAYS COAL 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil 17,405 nil 23,962 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 --- 2) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 --- 3) GAZ FRATERNI SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 --- 4) MORNING GLO ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 --- 5) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12 --- 6) NANGA PAR ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 17/12 --- 7) SENNA 4 SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 17/12 --- 8) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 18/12 --- 9) ORIENTAL RU IOS NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 18/12 --- 10) DESH GAUR JMB CRUDE nil 91,515 nil 18/12 --- 11) ZEALAND ROTT JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 18/12 --- 12) DOUBLE PRES HL COAL nil 82,500 nil 19/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 15,122 nil 19/12 2) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 20/12 3) YASA PIONEE HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 650 20/12 5) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 20/12 6) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 20/12 7) ANNA DOROTH MARCONS COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/12 8) SWARNA GAN JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 21/12 9) OZAY 5 ATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 21/12 10) CHANG HANG IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 22/12 11) CITRUS IOS CPO nil 14,000 nil 23/12 12) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 21,464 nil 23/12 13) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/12 14) LINCOLN PA JMB PH.ACID nil 9,430 nil 24/12 15) JAG RANI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 26/12 16) KOTA HAULS SW BOXES nil nil 400 30/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL