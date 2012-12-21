Dec 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil
2) ZEALAND ROTTER JMB IOF 18/12 19/12 22/12 nil 19,250 nil 24,750
3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 12/07 19/12 22/12 nil 4,903 nil 9,544
4) ORIENTAL RUBY IOS NAPHTHA 18/12 20/12 22/12 nil 5,000 nil 31,675
5) JAG PREETI ATL FO 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil 4,240 nil 5,760
6) EN-ONE DBK BUNKERING 12/12 12/12 nil nil
7) DOUBLE PRES HL COAL 19/12 20/12 23/12 nil 18,681 nil 63,819
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 ---
2) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 ---
3) GAZ FRATERNI SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 ---
4) MORNING GLO ATL CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 16/12 ---
5) TORM ALICE IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 16/12 ---
6) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 17/12 ---
7) SENNA 4 SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 17/12 ---
8) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 18/12 ---
9) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 15122P/12497HT nil 19/12 ---
10) YASA PIONEE HL COAL nil 76,915 nil 20/12 ---
11) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 21/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OSLO BULK WW MAIZE 7,500 nil nil 21/12
2) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 22/12
3) ANNA DOROTHEA MARCONS COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/12
4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/12
5) CHANG HANG IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 22/12
6) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 22/12
7) CITRUS (MLI) IOS CPO nil 14,000 nil 23/12
8) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 11477P/9987HT nil 23/12
9) OZAY 5 ATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 24/12
10) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/12
11) LINCOLN PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 9,430 nil 24/12
12) OLYMPIC SPONC ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 24/12
13) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 25/12
14) JAG RANI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 26/12
15) KOTA HAUL SW BOXES nil nil 400 26/12
16) JAEGER INFINITY METCOKE nil 32,245 nil 26/12
17) TEN YE MAR JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 26/12
18) MARIN LAURA PRE HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/12
19) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 29/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL