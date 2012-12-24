Dec 24- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CST YUKTI PR DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 18/12 22/12 25/12 nil 5,126 nil 4,263 3) NIAMUL MOW GSA TIMBER 19/12 21/12 30/12 nil 2,141 nil 12,116 4) ANNA DOROTH MARCONS COAL 22/12 22/12 25/12 nil 16,070 nil 34,244 5) OLYMPIC SPONC ATL VGO 24/12 24/12 26/12 nil nil 40,000 6) CHANG HANG IOS HSD 22/12 24/12 25/12 3,000 nil nil 39,000 7) ARABIAN ORCH GAC METHANOL 22/12 24/12 24/12 nil nil 3,000 8) YASA PIONEER HL COAL 20/12 23/12 27/12 nil 12,210 nil 64,705 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 --- 2) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/08 --- 3) GAZ FRATERNI SW LPG nil 13,000 nil 12/10 --- 4) PRIMO STEALT IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 21/12 --- 5) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 22/12 --- 6) CITRUS IOS CPO nil 14,000 nil 23/12 --- 7) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 11,477 nil 23/12 --- 8) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OZAY 5 ATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 24/12 2) LINCOLN PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 9,430 nil 24/12 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,839 nil 25/12 4) JAG RANI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 26/12 5) KOTA HAULS SW BOXES nil nil 400 26/12 6) JAEGER INFINITY METCOKE nil 32,245 nil 26/12 7) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 26/12 8) SLOW MAN HER IOS CPO nil 7,500 nil 27/12 9) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil 200 nil 27/12 10) SAGAING DIX TIMBER nil 1 nil 27/12 11) KARIUSKS IOS MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 27/12 12) TEN YE MARU JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/12 13) MARIA LAURA HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/12 14) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil 550 nil 28/12 15) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 29/12 16) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 61,000 nil nil 29/12 17) CONSTANTINO HL COAL nil 83,180 nil 01/02 18) GLORIOUS SENTO ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 01/02 19) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,10,000 nil 13/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL