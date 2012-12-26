Dec 26Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OSLO BULK 8 WW MAIZE 26/12 26/12 28/12 TOCOM nil 7,500
2) CITRUS (MLI) IOS CPO 23/12 24/12 27/12 nil 8,320 nil 3,780
3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 19/12 21/12 30/12 nil1453(U) nil9295(U)
4) ANNA DOROTHEA MARCONS COAL 22/12 22/12 26/12 nil 11,500 nil 5,300
5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 10/12 25/12 28/12 nil 1,844 nil 11,156
6) OLYMPIC SPONCER ATL VGO 24/12 24/12 27/12 11,700 nil nil 18,000
7) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 24/12 25/12 27/12 nil 26,000 nil 64,000
8) YASA PIONEER HL COAL 20/12 23/12 26/12 nil 29,721 nil 2,449
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 04/12 ---
2) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/12 ---
3) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 21/12 ---
5) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 22/12 ---
6) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 11,477 nil 23/12 ---
7) OZAY 5 GATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 24/12 ---
8) M.SHUBHATREY GSA LPG nil 21,839 nil 25/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) JAG RANI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 26/12
2) KOTA HAULS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 200/200 26/12
3) JAEGER INFINITY METCOKE nil 32,245 nil 26/12
4) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 26/12
5) SLOW MAN HER IOS CPO nil 7,500 nil 27/12
6) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 27/12
7) SAGAING DIX TIMBER nil 6670 (U) nil 27/12
8) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 28/12
9) TEN YE MARU JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/12
10) MARIA LAURA PREM HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/12
11) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 250/300 28/12
12) CHALLENGE PHOENIX IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 28/12
13) TILOS ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/12
14) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 61,000 nil nil 29/12
15) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 44,024 nil 29/12
16) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 30/12
17) LOURDS ATL FO 50,000 nil nil 30/12
18) GLORIOUS SENTOSA ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 01/01
19) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,10,000 nil 01/01
20) GLOBAL THEMIS JMB CPO nil 4,500 nil 01/01
21) TURICUM SEAWAYS COAL nil 20,000 nil 01/01
22) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/01
23) CONSTANTINOS HL COAL nil 83,180 nil 02/01
24) GOLDEN KIJI JMB COAL nil 72,631 nil 03/01
25) GLOBAL MARS JMB CPO nil 12,150 nil 04/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL