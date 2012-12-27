Dec 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 38
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OSLO BULK 8 WW MAIZE 26/12 26/12 29/12 nil 1,740 nil 5,760
2) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 19/12 21/12 01/01 nil1829(U) nil7463(U)
3) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 23/12 27/12 02/01 nil nil 11,477
4) JAG RANI JMB IOF 26/12 26/12 30/12 nil 5,070 nil 47,730
5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 10/12 25/12 28/12 nil 6,211 nil 4,945
6) OLYMPIC SPONCER ATL VGO 24/12 24/12 27/12 16,600 nil nil 1,400
7) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE 12/26t27/12 28/12 nil TOCOM nil 50,000
8) DONOU SW LPG 22/12 26/12 27/12 nil 3,122 nil 878
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SIMY ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/12 ---
2) PRIMO STEALTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 21/12 ---
3) OZAY 5 GATL METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 24/12 ---
4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,839 nil 25/12 ---
5) JAEGER INFINITY METCOKE nil 32,245 nil 26/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SLOW MAN HER IOS CPO nil 7,500 nil 27/12
2) SAGAING DIX TIMBER nil 6670 (U) nil 27/12
3) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/12
4) TEN YE MARU JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/12
5) MARIA LAURA PREM HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/12
6) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 28/12
7) CHALLENGE PHOENIX IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 28/12
8) TILOS ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/12
9) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 29/12
10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 61,000 nil nil 29/12
11) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 44,024 nil 29/12
12) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 30/12
13) LOURDS ATL FO 50,000 nil nil 30/12
14) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 93,642 nil 31/12
15) LICHTEN STEIN JMB NAPHTHA 36,000 nil nil 31/12
16) PAPUA IOS DAP nil 31,600 nil 31/12
17) GLORIOUS SENTO ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 01/01
18) GLOBAL THEMI JMB CPO nil 11,500 nil 01/01
19) TURICUM SEAWAYS COAL nil 20,000 nil 01/01
20) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,908 nil 01/01
21) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/01
22) CONSTANTINO HL COAL nil 83,180 nil 02/01
23) GOLDEN KIJI JMB COAL nil 72,631 nil 03/01
24) GLOBAL MARS JMB CPO nil 12,150 nil 04/01
25) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,10,000 nil 13/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL