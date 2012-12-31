Dec 31- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 01/09 2,760 nil nil 23,430 2) OSLO BULK WW MAIZE 26/12 26/12 01/01 600 nil nil 2,660 3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 19/12 21/12 01/02 nil 927 nil 2,733 4) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 23/12 27/12 01/03 nil 1,291 nil 5,888 5) JAG RISHI (11.0) JMB IOF 29/12 30/12 01/03 nil 6,600 nil 37,424 6) SIMY ATL LPG 12/08 29/12 01/01 nil 6,243 nil 12,200 7) PRIMO STEALT IOS FO 21/12 27/12 01/01 22,400 nil nil 23,000 8) CHALLEGE PHOEN IOS ATF 28/12 29/12 31/12 nil 11,700 nil 14,500 9) SIDRARAS LAF ATL FO 30/12 31/12 01/01 nil nil 8,000 10) JAEGER INFINITY METCOKE 26/12 27/12 31/12 nil 8,494 nil 2,600 11) TEN YE MA JMC COAL 27/12 28/12 01/02 nil 10,874 nil 34,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 12/04 --- 2) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG nil 21,839 nil 25/12 --- 3) SAGAING DIX TIMBER nil 6670P/4289HT nil 27/12 --- 4) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 5) MARIA LAURA HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/12 --- 6) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 7) RED EAGLE SSM MS 61,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 8) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 30/12 --- 9) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,486 nil 31/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 93,642 nil 31/12 2) LICHTEN STEIN ATL NAPHTHA 36,000 nil nil 31/12 3) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 01/01 4) PAPUA IOS DAP nil 31,600 nil 01/01 5) GLOBAL THE JMB CPO nil 11,500 nil 01/01 6) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,908 nil 01/01 7) CONSTANTIN HL COAL nil 83,180 nil 01/02 8) GLORIOUS SEN ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 01/02 9) GAZ FRATERN SW LPG 4,000 nil nil 01/02 10) GOLDEN CRE JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 01/03 11) GOLDEN KIJI JMB COAL nil 72,631 nil 01/03 12) TURICUM SEAWAYS COAL nil 15,000 nil 01/05 13) DL ACE JMC RBDPO nil 3,300 nil 01/06 14) VINILINE GA SSM MS/ATF/HSD 29,000 nil nil 01/06 15) CAPE BASTI GAC CRUDE nil 1,10,000 nil 13/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL