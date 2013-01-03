Jan 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 2) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/1129/1109/01 nil 5,244 nil 10,214 3) PAPUA IOS DAP 31/1202/01 10/01 nil nil nil 31,600 4) OSLO BULK WW MAIZE 26/1226/1204/01 1,085 nil nil 790 5) GLOBAL THEM JMB CPO 01/01 01/01 03/01 nil 6,900 nil 2,000 6) SAGAING DIX TIMBER 27/12 02/01 08/01 nil 384 nil 6,286 7) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 23/12 27/12 04/01 nil 1,786 nil 1,313 8) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 29/12 30/12 03/01 nil n.a. nil COMP 9) M.SHUBHAT GSA LPG 25/12 02/01 05/01 nil 4,171 nil 17,668 10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 29/12 02/01 04/01 17,000 nil nil 44,000 11) SYMI ATL LPG 08/12 02/01 04/01 nil 2,683 nil 5,050 12) MARIA LAURA HL COAL 28/12 03/12 04/01 nil nil 21,000 13) CONSTANTIN HL COAL 02/01 02/01 05/01 nil 26,488 nil 56,692 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,486 nil 31/12 --- 4) LICHTEN STEIN ATL NAPHTHA 36,000 nil nil 31/12 --- 5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 02/01 --- 6) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 03/01 --- 7) GOLDEN KIJI JMB COAL nil 72,631 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 03/01 2) GLORIOUS SENT ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 03/01 3) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 04/01 4) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 04/01 5) TURICUM SEAWAYS COAL nil 15,000 nil 05/01 6) DL ACE JMC RBDPO nil 3,300 nil 05/01 7) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 05/01 8) VINILINE GALAXY SSM MS/ATF 29,000 nil nil 06/01 9) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 06/01 10) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/01 11) NAVDHENU SUN ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 09/01 12) ARABIAN ORCH GAC METHANOL nil 2500/1500 nil 12/01 13) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL