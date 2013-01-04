Jan 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CST YUKTI PREM DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 2) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 01/09 2,220 nil nil 17,354 3) PAPUA IOS DAP 31/12 01/02 01/09 nil 5,435 nil 26,165 4) OSLO BULK WW MAIZE 26/12 26/12 01/04 nil nil COMP 5) SAGAING DIX TIMBER 27/12 01/02 01/08 nil 1,869 nil 4,417 6) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 23/12 27/12 01/04 nil 942 nil 371 7) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG 25/12 01/02 01/06 nil 5,754 nil 11,914 8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 29/12 01/02 01/05 22,500 nil nil 21,500 9) LICHTEN STEIN ATL NAPHTHA 31/12 01/03 01/05 7,326 nil nil 28,674 10) CONSTANTINO HL COAL 01/02 01/02 01/05 nil 34,062 nil 22,630 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,486 nil 31/12 --- 4) GAZ FRATER SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 01/02 --- 5) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 6) GOLDEN KIJ JMB COAL nil 72,631 nil 01/03 --- 7) GLORIOUS SEN ATL MAIZE 27,000 nil nil 01/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 01/05 2) TURICUM SEAWAYS COAL nil 15,000 nil 01/05 3) DL ACE(IPWC) JMC RBDPO nil 3,300 nil 01/05 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 01/05 5) VINILINE GAL SSM MS/ATF 29,000 nil nil 01/06 6) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 01/06 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 01/06 8) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 01/06 9) GOLDEN CR JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 01/06 10) OEL KUTC GSA BOXES nil nil 200 01/08 11) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/08 12) SUN EAST ATL CRUDE nil 91,246 nil 01/08 13) CPO JAPAN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 01/08 14) MT GINGA KIT DBK CPO nil 18,700 nil 01/08 15) NAVDHENU SU ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 01/09 16) RED FIN GAC IOF nil 45,000 nil 01/10 17) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANOL nil 2500/1500 nil 01/12 18) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL