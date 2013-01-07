Jan 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 11/01 1,694 nil nil 15,680 2) PAPUA (KSA) IOS DAP 31/12 02/01 08/01 nil 8,115 nil 5,375 3) GLORIOUS ATL MAIZE 03/01 04/01 11/01 3,650 nil nil 16,600 4) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 31/12 07/01 10/01 nil nil 12,486 5) SAGAING DIX TIMBER 27/12 02/01 07/01 nil 1,232 nil 835 6) M.SHUBHA GSA LPG 25/12 02/01 07/01 nil 1,298 nil 1,822 7) CST YUKTI DREDGER 16/11 16/11 nil nil nil 8) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 04/01 06/01 07/01 nil 33,000 nil 17,000 9) GOLDEN KIJI JMB COAL 03/01 05/01 07/01 nil 32,453 nil 9,031 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/01 --- 4) OMVATI ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 07/01 2) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 08/01 3) SUN EAST ATL CRUDE nil 91,246 nil 08/01 4) CPO JAPAN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 08/01 5) MT GINGA DBK CPO nil 18,700 nil 08/01 6) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 09/01 7) NAVDHENU ASP IOF nil 48,000 nil 09/01 8) UACC SILA IOS HSD nil 4,000 nil 09/01 9) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 09/01 10) RED FIN GAC IOF nil 45,000 nil 10/01 11) VINILINES GALAXY SSM HSD 29,000 nil nil 10/01 12) BUNGO ML CPO nil 13,640 nil 10/01 13) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 10/01 14) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 10/01 15) ARABIAN GAC METHANOL nil 2,500 nil 11/01 ARABIAN GAC STY. MOM nil 1,500 nil n.a. 16) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 11/01 17) KASSOS (TURKEY) ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 11/01 18) ADFINES SUN IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 12/01 19) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 SBC nil 12/01 20) ALYAR MOUK ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 12/01 21) CAPE BASTIA (MRPL)GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL