Jan 08- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 01/11 935 n.a. nil 14,745 2) GLORIOUS SENT ATL MAIZE 01/03 01/04 01/11 2,574 n.a. nil 14,026 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 31/12 01/07 01/10 n.a. 3,691 nil 8,795 4) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE 01/07 01/07 01/08 n.a. 41,300 nil 45,700 5) GOLDEN CREST JMC M-XYLINE 01/07 01/07 01/08 n.a. n.a. nil 10,000 6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 01/06 01/08 01/10 n.a. n.a. nil 13,000 7) OEL KUTC GSA BOXES 01/08 01/08 01/08 n.a. n.a. nil 195 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 4) M.SHUBHATR GSA LPG nil COMP nil 12/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SINAR KAPUAS ADITYA WHEAT 55,526 nil nil 09/12 2) MV VINALINE TRISTAR UREA nil 62,965 nil 16/12 3) MV JAG AARATI INTEROCEAN UREA nil 65,976 nil 16/12 4) MV LINDE UNITED LINER STEEL PLATES 5,217 nil nil 11/12 5) MV PORT NELSON ADITYA STEEL PLATES 26,120 nil nil 11/12 6) MV GLYFADA I TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 72,035 nil 09/12 7) MV YUE SHAN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 160,501 nil 09/12 8) MV MANDARIN RIVER SYNERGY STEAM COAL nil 56,225 nil 11/12 9) MV ORIENT ANGEL TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,423 nil 11/12 10) MV ROYAL ACCORD J M BAXI STEAM COAL nil 164,742 nil 12/12 11) MT NORCA INTEROCEAN HIGH SPEE nil 42,000 nil 09/12 12) MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC LINEAR ALK nil 2,082 nil 10/12 13) MT BUNGA KAN J M BAXI ACETIC ACID nil 4,024 nil 11/12 14) MT STOLT VIKING J M BAXI CRUDE SOY nil 5,000 nil 11/12 15) MT BERTHEA J M BAXI BENZENE 3,000 nil nil 12/12 16) MT ZAP ATLANTIC CRUDE OIL nil 259,021 nil 08/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL