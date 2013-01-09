Jan 09- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 14/01 1,105 nil nil 13,640 2) GLORIOUS ATL MAIZE 01/03 01/04 01/11 3,325 nil nil 10,701 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 31/12 01/07 01/10 nil 5,233 nil 3,562 4) NAVDHENU ASP IOF 01/09 01/09 13/01 nil nil 48,000 5) SUN EAS ATL CRUDE 01/08 01/09 01/10 nil nil 91,246 6) CPO JAPAN IOS LAN 01/09 01/09 01/10 2,100 nil nil 32,900 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 01/06 01/08 01/10 nil 3,723 nil 9,277 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 4) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG nil COMP nil 12/07 --- 5) GINGA KITE DBK CPO nil 18,700 nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/09 2) UACC SILA IOS HSD 40,000 nil nil 01/09 3) NANGA PARBA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 01/09 4) RED FIN GAC IOF nil 45,000 nil 01/10 5) VINILINES GALA SSM MS/ATF/HSD 29,000 nil nil 01/10 6) BUNGO LAUR ML CPO nil 13,640 nil 01/10 7) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 01/10 8) SWARNA GA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 01/11 9) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANO nil 2500/1500 nil 01/11 10) KASSOS ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 01/11 11) VEGA LIBRA WW COAL nil 23,500 nil 01/11 12) PARISIANA MS UREA nil 21,000 nil 01/12 13) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 nil 01/12 14) ALYAR MOUK ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 01/12 15) ADFINES SUN IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 13/01 16) M.DEVATRE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01 17) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01 18) ALPHA HAPPIN HL PETCO nil 56,370 nil 14/01 19) KOTA HIDAY SW BOXES nil nil 300 14/01 20) TIGER MANG BTL BOXES nil nil 450 15/01 21) BOW LIMA ML BUTYL AC nil 450 nil 15/01 22) RED QUEEN JMB COAL nil 73,150 nil 16/01 23) WHITE DIAMON BENLINE P.COKE nil 50,997 nil 17/01 24) DONG-A-TYCH JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 18/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL