Jan 09- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 14/01 1,105 nil nil 13,640
2) GLORIOUS ATL MAIZE 01/03 01/04 01/11 3,325 nil nil 10,701
3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 31/12 01/07 01/10 nil 5,233 nil 3,562
4) NAVDHENU ASP IOF 01/09 01/09 13/01 nil nil 48,000
5) SUN EAS ATL CRUDE 01/08 01/09 01/10 nil nil 91,246
6) CPO JAPAN IOS LAN 01/09 01/09 01/10 2,100 nil nil 32,900
7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 01/06 01/08 01/10 nil 3,723 nil 9,277
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 ---
2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 ---
3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 ---
4) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG nil COMP nil 12/07 ---
5) GINGA KITE DBK CPO nil 18,700 nil 01/08 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/09
2) UACC SILA IOS HSD 40,000 nil nil 01/09
3) NANGA PARBA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 01/09
4) RED FIN GAC IOF nil 45,000 nil 01/10
5) VINILINES GALA SSM MS/ATF/HSD 29,000 nil nil 01/10
6) BUNGO LAUR ML CPO nil 13,640 nil 01/10
7) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 01/10
8) SWARNA GA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 01/11
9) ARABIAN OR GAC METHANO nil 2500/1500 nil 01/11
10) KASSOS ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 01/11
11) VEGA LIBRA WW COAL nil 23,500 nil 01/11
12) PARISIANA MS UREA nil 21,000 nil 01/12
13) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 nil 01/12
14) ALYAR MOUK ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 01/12
15) ADFINES SUN IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 13/01
16) M.DEVATRE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01
17) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01
18) ALPHA HAPPIN HL PETCO nil 56,370 nil 14/01
19) KOTA HIDAY SW BOXES nil nil 300 14/01
20) TIGER MANG BTL BOXES nil nil 450 15/01
21) BOW LIMA ML BUTYL AC nil 450 nil 15/01
22) RED QUEEN JMB COAL nil 73,150 nil 16/01
23) WHITE DIAMON BENLINE P.COKE nil 50,997 nil 17/01
24) DONG-A-TYCH JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 18/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL