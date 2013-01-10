Jan 10- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KARSIAKA IOS MAIZE 29/12 29/12 14/01 1,240 nil nil 12,400 2) GLORIOUS SENT ATL MAIZE 01/03 01/04 01/12 1,600 nil nil 9,101 3) GINGA KITE DBK CPO 01/08 01/10 01/12 nil nil 18,700 4) NAVDHENU SU ASP IOF 01/09 01/09 13/01 nil 11,750 nil 36,250 5) SUN EAST ATL CRUDE 01/08 01/09 01/10 nil 75,000 nil 16,246 6) CPO JAPAN IOS LAN 01/09 01/09 01/11 12,900 nil nil 20,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/12 --- 3) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 4) M.SHUBHATR GSA LPG nil COMP nil 12/07 --- 5) CRYSTA ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/09 --- 6) VINILINES GAL SSM MS/ATF/HSD 29,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 7) UACC SILA IOS HSD 40,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 01/09 --- 9) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 01/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RED FIN GAC IOF nil 45,000 nil 01/10 2) BUNGO LAUREL ML CPO nil 13,640 nil 01/10 3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 01/10 4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 01/11 5) KASSOS ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 01/11 6) VEGA LIBRA WW COAL nil 23,500 nil 01/11 7) ARABIAN GAC METHANOL nil 2500/1500 nil 01/12 8) PARISIANA MS UREA nil 31,000 nil 01/12 9) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 nil 01/12 10) ALYAR MOU ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 01/12 11) OCEAN LADY ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 01/12 12) ADFINES SUN IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 13/01 13) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01 14) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 1,35,000 nil 13/01 15) ALPHA HAPPINES HL PETCOKE nil 56,370 nil 14/01 16) KOTA HIDAY SW BOXES nil nil 300 14/01 17) TIGER MAN BTL BOXES nil nil 450 14/01 18) BOW LIMA ML BUTYL nil 450 nil 15/01 19) MAKRONISSO IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 15/01 20) RED QUEEN JMB COAL nil 73,150 nil 16/01 21) WHITE DIAMO BENLINE P.COKE nil 50,997 nil 17/01 22) SAND PIPER INFINITE COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/01 23) DONG-A-TYCH JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 18/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL