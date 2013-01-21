BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/01 21/01 22/01 nil nil240/271 2) NAVDHENU PURN ASP IOF 18/01 18/01 22/01 nil 15,075 nil 9,835 3) DONG-A-TYCHE JMC M-XYLINE 18/01 20/01 21/01 6,184 nil nil 3,816 4) MAKRONISSOS IOS LAN 16/01 20/01 21/01 20,422 nil nil 14,578 5) SC GUANG ZHOU ATL CAUSTIC SODA 21/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 03/01 --- 3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 10/01 --- 4) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 13/01 --- 5) DL ROSE IOS LAN nil 35,000 nil 17/01 --- 6) NORD SAKURA GAC ATF 40,000 nil nil 17/01 --- 7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 7,000 nil 19/01 --- 8) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC TUG DIVING nil nil nil 20/01 --- 9) GLORY OCEAN (9.10)WW TIMBER nil 6,569 nil 21/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) EYLUL K IOS MOP nil 20,600 nil 22/01 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/01 3) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 91,609 nil 22/01 4) SEA PIONEER JMB RBD PALM 8,000 nil nil 23/01 5) TORM THAMES IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 23/01 6) BRIGHT LEGENA ATL VGO 42,000 nil nil 23/01 7) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 SBC nil 24/01 8) THERESA DUA ML P.OIL nil 8,000 nil 24/01 9) SPAR VEGA GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 25/01 10) DL NAVIG8 IOS NAPHTHA nil 36,700 nil 25/01 11) GOLDEN DOMINANCE JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 25/01 12) FESCO SMOLENSK ASP COAL nil 30,000 nil 25/01 13) RED EAGLE SSM PETROLEUM nil 65,000 nil 25/01 14) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 86,630 nil 25/01 15) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 98,702 nil 25/01 16) HANNAH ML GRANITE 2,000 nil nil 26/01 17) INDUS PROSPERITY WMM COAL nil 82,500 nil 27/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.