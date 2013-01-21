Jan 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/01 21/01 22/01 nil nil240/271 2) NAVDHENU PURN ASP IOF 18/01 18/01 22/01 nil 15,075 nil 9,835 3) DONG-A-TYCHE JMC M-XYLINE 18/01 20/01 21/01 6,184 nil nil 3,816 4) MAKRONISSOS IOS LAN 16/01 20/01 21/01 20,422 nil nil 14,578 5) SC GUANG ZHOU ATL CAUSTIC SODA 21/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 03/01 --- 3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 32,000 nil 10/01 --- 4) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 13/01 --- 5) DL ROSE IOS LAN nil 35,000 nil 17/01 --- 6) NORD SAKURA GAC ATF 40,000 nil nil 17/01 --- 7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 7,000 nil 19/01 --- 8) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC TUG DIVING nil nil nil 20/01 --- 9) GLORY OCEAN (9.10)WW TIMBER nil 6,569 nil 21/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) EYLUL K IOS MOP nil 20,600 nil 22/01 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/01 3) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 91,609 nil 22/01 4) SEA PIONEER JMB RBD PALM 8,000 nil nil 23/01 5) TORM THAMES IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 23/01 6) BRIGHT LEGENA ATL VGO 42,000 nil nil 23/01 7) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 SBC nil 24/01 8) THERESA DUA ML P.OIL nil 8,000 nil 24/01 9) SPAR VEGA GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 25/01 10) DL NAVIG8 IOS NAPHTHA nil 36,700 nil 25/01 11) GOLDEN DOMINANCE JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 25/01 12) FESCO SMOLENSK ASP COAL nil 30,000 nil 25/01 13) RED EAGLE SSM PETROLEUM nil 65,000 nil 25/01 14) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 86,630 nil 25/01 15) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 98,702 nil 25/01 16) HANNAH ML GRANITE 2,000 nil nil 26/01 17) INDUS PROSPERITY WMM COAL nil 82,500 nil 27/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL