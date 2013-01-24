Jan 24- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEA PIONEER JMB RBD P.STY 23/01 24/01 25/01 nil nil 8,000 2) GLORY OCEAN (9.10)WW TIMBER 21/01 23/01 29/01 nil 462 nil 6,107 3) EYLUL K IOS MOP 22/01 22/01 24/01 nil 13,040 nil 6,420 4) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 01/10 22/01 25/01 nil 6,155 nil 12,788 5) BRIGHT OIL LEGEND ATL VGO 23/01 23/01 27/01 4,200 nil nil 36,300 6) TORM THAMES IOS HSD 23/01 24/01 25/01 nil nil 42,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/12 --- 2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 3) CAPE BASTIA GAC CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 13/01 --- 4) DL ROSE IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 17/01 --- 5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil COMP nil 18/1 --- 6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/01 --- 7) UP UMBER DBK SEA TRIAL nil nil nil 24/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SWARNA PUSPA ATL HSD 45,000 nil nil 24/01 2) SWARNA GAN JMB CRUDE nil 50,650 nil 25/01 3) SPAR VEGA GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 25/01 4) DL NAVIG8 IOS NAPHTHA nil 36,700 nil 25/01 5) RED EAGLE SSM PETROLE nil 65,000 nil 25/01 6) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 86,630 nil 25/01 7) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 98,702 nil 25/01 8) STX CLOVER MARCONS COAL nil 36,000 nil 26/01 9) THERESA DUA ML P.OIL nil 8,000 nil 26/01 10) INDUS PROSP WSS COAL nil 82,500 nil 26/01 11) NEW HORIZON JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/01 12) HANNAH ML GRANITE 2,000 nil nil 27/01 13) FESCO SMOLE ASP COAL nil 30,000 nil 27/01 14) GOLDEN DOMI JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/01 15) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 150 29/01 16) BUMCHIN JMB CPO/CPKO nil 7,000 nil 29/01 17) SE.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 45 SBC nil 30/01 18) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 31/01 19) MBA FUTUR JMB S.COAL nil 73,472 nil 31/01 20) YUAN PIMG SE HL P.COKE nil 52,718 nil 02/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL