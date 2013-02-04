BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 04Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EYLUL K IOS MAIZE 29/01 29/01 04/02 2,975 nil nil 1,075 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 01/02 01/02 04/02 nil 4,300 nil 745 3) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 08/02 nil582 (U) nil 4251(U) 4) ROYAL ARSENAL ADMIRAL GYPSUM 01/02 01/02 05/02 nil 11,800 nil 13,701 5) SCF PIONEER ATL HSD 03/02 03/02 05/02 10,740 nil nil 31,260 6) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 31/01 03/02 04/02 nil 44,850 nil 45,150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/01 --- 2) OMVATI PREM ATL CRUDE nil 86,630 nil 25/01 --- 3) GOLDEN DOMINANCE JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 80,000 nil nil 30/01 --- 5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 30/01 --- 6) TRANS AUTUMN SEAWAYS COAL nil n.a. nil 31/01 --- 7) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 9,993 nil 02/02 --- 8) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 12,000 nil 03/02 --- 9) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 94,128 nil 04/02 --- NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)