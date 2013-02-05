BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 05- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBE 02/02 02/02 02/08 nil 512 nil 3,739 2) ROYAL ARS ADMIRAL GYPSUM 02/01 02/01 02/05 nil 10,415 nil 3,286 3) NAVDHENU PUR ASP IOF 02/04 02/04 02/08 36,200 8,500 nil 44,400 4) NEW HORIZ ATL VGO 30/01 02/05 07/02 nil nil 80,000 5) OMVATI PRE ATL Crude 25/01 02/05 06/02 nil 4,200 nil 82,430 6) YUANPING SEA HL P.COKE 02/04 02/04 08/02 nil 2,070 nil 50,648 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 01/03 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/01 --- 3) GOLDEN DOMIN JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 30/01 --- 5) TRANS AUTUMN SEAWAYS COAL nil nil nil 31/1 --- 6) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 12381/9993 nil 02/02 --- 7) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 12,000 nil 02/03 --- 8) DESH GAURA JMB CRUDE nil 94,128 nil 02/04 --- 9) SWARNA GAN JMB CRUDE nil 45,000 nil 02/04 --- 10) OLYMPIC FLA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 02/05 2) NANTONG K HL IOP 55,000 nil nil 02/05 3) ASTIR LADY SW LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/05 4) STX CLOVER MARCONS COAL nil 36,000 nil 02/06 5) JS POMEROL JMC COAL nil 20,000 nil 02/06 6) RBD ANEMA IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 02/06 7) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG nil 21,860 nil 02/06 8) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 02/06 9) WARNOW MARS JMB MACHINERY 78 nil 02/07 10) CMB POMEROL JMB S.COAL nil 82,500 nil 02/07 11) GREAT HOPE HL S.COAL nil 70,000 nil 02/08 12) STX KNIGHT IOS CPO nil 5,000 nil 02/08 13) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/08 14) MALHARI SW RBD PO nil 12,000 nil 02/08 15) TROITSKY BRID SSM FO 32,000 nil nil 02/09 16) HANSA PAPENBU SEAWAYS BOXES nil nil 500 02/11 17) SOUTHERN IBIS ML STYRENE MO nil 955 nil 02/11 18) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T