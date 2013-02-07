Feb 07- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 02/06 02/06 02/07 nil nil 419 42(E) 2) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 02/08 nil 415(U) nil2753(U) 3) NAVDHENU P ASP IOF 02/04 02/04 02/08 nil 12,850 nil 19,900 4) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG 02/03 02/05 02/07 nil 6,182 nil 4,633 5) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 30/01 02/05 02/10 15,500 nil nil 52,000 6) GOLDEN DOMI JMC M-XYLI 28/01 07/06 07/02 7,000 nil nil 3,000 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 30/01 02/05 02/08 nil 3,070 nil 3,780 8) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 02/05 12/02 nil 1144(U) nil 11031(U) 9) YUANPING SEA HL P.COKE 02/04 02/04 02/08 nil 13,272 nil 21,008 10) CMB POMERO JMB S.COAL 02/07 02/07 02/10 nil nil 82,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 02/06 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/01 --- 3) DESH GAURA JMB CRUDE nil 94,128 nil 02/04 --- 4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 45,000 nil 02/04 --- 5) OLYMPIC FLA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/04 --- 6) ASTIR LADY SW LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/05 --- 7) PREM MALA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 02/06 --- 8) STX CLOVER MARCONS COAL nil 36,000 nil 02/06 --- 9) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,860 nil 02/06 --- 10) LANTAN ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 02/06 --- 11) JS POMERO JMC COAL nil 20,000 nil 02/06 --- 12) RBD ANEMA E C IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 02/07 --- 13) CHEM HYDRA JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GREAT HOPE HL S.COAL nil 70,000 nil 02/08 2) STX KNIGHT IOS CPO nil 5,000 nil 02/08 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/08 4) MALHARI SW CPO nil 12,000 nil 02/08 5) TROITSKY BRIDGE SSM FO 32,000 nil nil 02/09 6) ATLANTIC POLARIS GAC ATF 40,000 nil nil 02/09 7) WARNOW MA JMB MACHINERY nil 78(U) nil 02/10 8) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 96,868 nil 02/10 9) SOUTHERN IBIS ML STY.MON nil 1,405 nil 02/10 10) HANSA PAPENBURG SEAWAYS BOXES nil nil 500 02/11 11) SUNNY HOP HL COAL nil 55,000 nil 02/12 12) NAVIOUS MER JMC COAL nil 26,000 nil 02/12 13) OELKOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 150 02/12 14) PANAYIOTA HL C.COKE nil 21,000 nil 14/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL