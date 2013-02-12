Feb 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANSA PAPEN SEAWAYS BOXES 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil nil 193/11 54/189 2) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 13/02 nil301 Pcs nil478 Pcs 3) OELKOCHI GSA BOXES 12/02 12/02 13/02 nil nil 50/176 4) WARNOW MARS JMB MACHINERY 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil51 Pkgs nil11 Pkgs 5) M.DEVATREAYA ATL LPG 23/01 09/02 12/02 nil 5,381 nil 4,315 6) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 10/02 11/02 13/02 nil 26,480 nil 70,388 7) ATLANTIC POL GAC ATF 09/02 12/02 13/02 3,700 nil nil 36,300 8) SOUTHERN IBIS ML STY.MON 10/02 12/02 12/02 nil nil955+450 9) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 05/02 14/02 nil 1277 P nil 3961 P 10) NAVIOUS MERC JMC COAL 12/02 12/02 13/02 nil TOCOM nil 26,000 11) GREAT HOPE HL S.COAL 08/02 10/02 12/02 nil 30,172 nil 4,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OLYMPIC FLAI ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/02 --- 2) M.SHUBHAT GSA LPG nil 21,860 nil 06/02 --- 3) LANTANA (11.70) ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 06/02 --- 4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 38,190 nil nil 08/02 --- 5) TROITSKY SSM FO 32,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 6) GAZ FRATER SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 10/02 --- 7) NANGA PARBA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/02 --- 8) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 9) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,560 nil 11/02 --- 10) SIDRA RAS LAF ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 12/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 2) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 91,259 nil 12/02 3) TIGER MANGO BTL B OXES nil nil 175/275 13/02 4) PVT SEA LION ML CPO nil 15,000 nil 13/02 5) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/02 6) ALPHINE MEADOW ATL HSD 14,000 nil nil 13/02 7) PANAYIOTA HL C.COAL nil 21,000 nil 14/02 8) LOURDES ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 17/02 9) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 75/75 19/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL