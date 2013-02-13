Feb 13Port conditions ofMangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANSA PAPENBURG SEAWAYS CNTR 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil nil 54/169 20 2) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 13/02 nil181(U) nil 297(U) 3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/02 13/02 14/02 nil nil TOCOM 151/275 4) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL 13/02 13/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 35,000 5) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 10/02 11/02 13/02 nil 49,520 nil 20,869 6) ATLANTIC POLARIS GAC ATF 09/02 12/02 13/02 29,300 nil nil 3,700 7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 10/02 12/02 13/02 nil 2,188 nil 3,312 8) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 05/02 15/02 nil 1201 nil 2760 9) NAVIOUS MERCATOR JMC COAL 12/02 12/02 14/02 nil 13,791 nil 12,209 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OLYMPIC FLAIR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/02 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,860 nil 06/02 --- 3) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 06/02 --- 4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 38,190 nil nil 08/02 --- 5) TROITSKY BRIDGE SSM FO 32,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 6) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/02 --- 7) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 8) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,560 nil 11/02 --- 9) SIDRA RAS LAFFON ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 12/02 --- 10) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 --- 11) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 91,259 nil 12/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PVT SEA LION ML CPO nil 15,000 nil 13/02 2) ALPHINE MEADOW ATL HSD 14,000 nil nil 13/02 3) PANAYIOTA K HL C.COAL nil 21,000 nil 14/02 4) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 70,000 nil nil 16/02 5) LOURDES ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 17/02 6) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 75/75 19/02 7) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAL nil 75,228 nil 19/02 8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 19/02 9) STAR OF ABU DHABI MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 21/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL