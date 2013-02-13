Feb 13Port conditions ofMangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANSA PAPENBURG SEAWAYS CNTR 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil nil 54/169 20
2) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 13/02 nil181(U) nil 297(U)
3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/02 13/02 14/02 nil nil TOCOM 151/275
4) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL 13/02 13/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 35,000
5) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 10/02 11/02 13/02 nil 49,520 nil 20,869
6) ATLANTIC POLARIS GAC ATF 09/02 12/02 13/02 29,300 nil nil 3,700
7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 10/02 12/02 13/02 nil 2,188 nil 3,312
8) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 05/02 15/02 nil 1201 nil 2760
9) NAVIOUS MERCATOR JMC COAL 12/02 12/02 14/02 nil 13,791 nil 12,209
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OLYMPIC FLAIR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/02 ---
2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,860 nil 06/02 ---
3) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 06/02 ---
4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 38,190 nil nil 08/02 ---
5) TROITSKY BRIDGE SSM FO 32,000 nil nil 09/02 ---
6) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/02 ---
7) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
8) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,560 nil 11/02 ---
9) SIDRA RAS LAFFON ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 12/02 ---
10) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 ---
11) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 91,259 nil 12/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) PVT SEA LION ML CPO nil 15,000 nil 13/02
2) ALPHINE MEADOW ATL HSD 14,000 nil nil 13/02
3) PANAYIOTA K HL C.COAL nil 21,000 nil 14/02
4) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 70,000 nil nil 16/02
5) LOURDES ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 17/02
6) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 75/75 19/02
7) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAL nil 75,228 nil 19/02
8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 19/02
9) STAR OF ABU DHABI MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 21/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL