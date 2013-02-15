Feb 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VINE 2 (8.35) n.a CEMENT 11/02 13/02 16/02 nil 5,090 nil 4,460
2) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL 13/02 13/02 15/02 nil 18,697 nil 8,000
3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 06/02 14/02 17/02 nil 4,445 nil 17,415
4) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 10/02 11/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 20,869
5) TROITSKY SSM FO 09/02 15/02 16/02 nil TOCOM nil 32,000
6) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 16/02 nil 1,950 nil 13,050
7) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 05/02 15/02 nil 1,298 nil 772
8) PANAYIOTA HL C.COAL 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil 16,750 nil 4,250
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OLYMPIC FLAIR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/02 ---
2) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 06/02 ---
3) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 38,190 nil nil 08/02 ---
4) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/02 ---
5) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
6) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 ---
7) ALPINE MEADOW ATL HSD 14,000 nil nil 13/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 70,000 nil nil 16/02
2) LOURDES ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 17/02
3) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 17/02
4) RUBY T IOS CSFO nil 9,000 nil 18/02
5) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 75/75 19/02
6) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAL nil 75,228 nil 19/02
7) RED EAGLE SSM MS 63,800 nil nil 19/02
8) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 19/02
9) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,400 nil 20/02
10) STAR OF ABU MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL