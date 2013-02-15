Feb 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 (8.35) n.a CEMENT 11/02 13/02 16/02 nil 5,090 nil 4,460 2) SUNNY HOPE HL COAL 13/02 13/02 15/02 nil 18,697 nil 8,000 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 06/02 14/02 17/02 nil 4,445 nil 17,415 4) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE 10/02 11/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 20,869 5) TROITSKY SSM FO 09/02 15/02 16/02 nil TOCOM nil 32,000 6) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 16/02 nil 1,950 nil 13,050 7) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 02/02 05/02 15/02 nil 1,298 nil 772 8) PANAYIOTA HL C.COAL 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil 16,750 nil 4,250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OLYMPIC FLAIR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/02 --- 2) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 06/02 --- 3) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 38,190 nil nil 08/02 --- 4) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 10/02 --- 5) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 6) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 --- 7) ALPINE MEADOW ATL HSD 14,000 nil nil 13/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 70,000 nil nil 16/02 2) LOURDES ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 17/02 3) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 17/02 4) RUBY T IOS CSFO nil 9,000 nil 18/02 5) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 75/75 19/02 6) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAL nil 75,228 nil 19/02 7) RED EAGLE SSM MS 63,800 nil nil 19/02 8) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 19/02 9) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,400 nil 20/02 10) STAR OF ABU MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL