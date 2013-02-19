Feb 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BANGLAR URMI GSA TIMBER 02/02 02/02 20/02 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 20/02 nil 2,161 nil 4,726
3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 06/02 14/02 19/02 nil 4,207 nil 639
4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 08/02 19/02 22/02 1,027 nil nil 37,163
5) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE 18/02 19/02 20/02 nil 698 nil 49,302
6) RUBY T IOS CSFO 18/02 19/02 20/02 nil TOCOM nil 9,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
2) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 ---
3) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 70,000 nil nil 15/02 ---
4) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,897 nil 18/02 ---
5) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 22,000 nil nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 172/61 19/02
2) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAL nil 75,228 nil 19/02
3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 19/02
4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 52,800 nil 19/02
5) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,400 nil 21/02
6) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 490/350 21/02
7) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF 84,000 nil nil 21/02
8) BUNGA LAUREL ML RBDPO nil 13,956 nil 21/02
9) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD nil 30,000 nil 21/02
10) STAR OF ABU DHAB MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02
11) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUCE nil 92,555 nil 22/02
12) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUCE nil 50,000 nil 22/02
13) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/02
14) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE nil 22,322 nil 24/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL