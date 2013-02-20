Feb 20Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 18/02 19/02 28/02 748 nil nil 21,252 2) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 20/02 nil 1,736 nil 2,729 3) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 19/02 19/02 25/02 nil 8,178 nil 44,082 4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 08/02 19/02 22/02 15,973 nil nil 21,190 5) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 15/02 20/02 22/02 TOCOM nil nil 70,000 6) RUBY T IOS CSFO 18/02 19/02 20/02 nil 8,300 nil 700 7) GRAND OCEAN JMB COAT 19/02 19/02 22/02 nil 20,233 nil 55,005 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 2) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 12/02 --- 3) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF nil 84,000 nil 20/02 --- 4) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,897 nil 18/02 --- 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO nil 63,800 nil 19/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,400 nil 21/02 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 490/350 21/02 3) BUNGA LAUREL ML RBDPO nil 13,956 nil 21/02 4) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD nil 30,000 nil 21/02 5) GAZ FRETERNITY SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 21/02 6) STAR OF ABU DHABI MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUCE nil 92,555 nil 22/02 8) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUCE nil 50,000 nil 22/02 9) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/02 10) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF nil 52,200 nil 23/02 11) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE nil 22,322 nil 24/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL