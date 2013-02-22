Feb 22 - Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 18/02 19/02 28/02 nil nil 21,252 2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/02 22/02 23/02 nil nil 840 3) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 23/02 nil 200 nil 997 4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 19/02 19/02 25/02 nil nil 44,082 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS 19/02 22/02 24/02 nil nil 63,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 02/06 --- 2) JASMINE HA IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 02/10 --- 3) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 02/12 --- 4) CAPE ENDUR IOS ATF nil 84,000 nil 20/02 --- 5) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 6,897 nil 18/02 --- 6) SAMPURNA S ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 21/02 --- 7) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 21/02 --- 8) BUNGA LA ML RBDPO nil 13,956 nil 21/02 --- 9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,555 nil 21/02 --- 10) PHOENIX DR IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 22/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) STAR OF ABU MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02 2) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/02 3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/02 4) LATGALE IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 23/02 5) GAZ FRETERNITY SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 23/02 6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,188 nil 23/02 7) TUG NAND SA GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 23/02 8) BARGE SCANLEY GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 23/02 9) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF nil 52,200 nil 24/02 10) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE nil 22,322 nil 24/02 11) EMA QUARIDA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/02 12) CHRISTINA ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 24/02 13) AMORGOS WRR JMB CRUDE nil 95,625 nil 25/02 14) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 26/02 15) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 200 26/02 16) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 (P) nil 28/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL