Feb 22 - Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 18/02 19/02 28/02 nil nil 21,252
2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 21/02 22/02 23/02 nil nil 840
3) PVT SEA LION ML CPO 13/02 14/02 23/02 nil 200 nil 997
4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 19/02 19/02 25/02 nil nil 44,082
5) RED EAGLE SSM MS 19/02 22/02 24/02 nil nil 63,800
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 02/06 ---
2) JASMINE HA IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 02/10 ---
3) BLACKSTONE ATL CRUDE nil 90,658 nil 02/12 ---
4) CAPE ENDUR IOS ATF nil 84,000 nil 20/02 ---
5) NANGA PARB ATL LPG nil 6,897 nil 18/02 ---
6) SAMPURNA S ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 21/02 ---
7) NORCA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 21/02 ---
8) BUNGA LA ML RBDPO nil 13,956 nil 21/02 ---
9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,555 nil 21/02 ---
10) PHOENIX DR IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 22/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) STAR OF ABU MS S.COAL nil 76,768 nil 22/02
2) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/02
3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/02
4) LATGALE IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 23/02
5) GAZ FRETERNITY SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 23/02
6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,188 nil 23/02
7) TUG NAND SA GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 23/02
8) BARGE SCANLEY GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 23/02
9) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF nil 52,200 nil 24/02
10) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE nil 22,322 nil 24/02
11) EMA QUARIDA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/02
12) CHRISTINA ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 24/02
13) AMORGOS WRR JMB CRUDE nil 95,625 nil 25/02
14) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 26/02
15) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 200 26/02
16) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 (P) nil 28/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL