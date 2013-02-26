Feb 26- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 18/02 19/02 28/02 2,640 nil nil 12,991 2) BUNGA LAUREL ML RBDPO 21/02 22/02 27/02 nil 2,329 nil 4,456 3) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE 24/02 24/02 27/02 nil 8,250 nil 4,800 4) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF 25/02 25/02 27/02 nil 20,550 nil 31,650 5) CHRISTINA ATL CRUDE 24/02 25/02 26/02 nil 56,900 nil 40,100 6) LATGALE IOS HSD 23/02 25/02 26/02 27,600 nil nil 14,400 7) GAZ FRETERNITY SW LPG 23/02 25/02 26/02 nil 2,456 nil 3,044 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 06/02 --- 2) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 3) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF nil 84,000 nil 20/02 --- 4) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 22/02 --- 5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/02 --- 6) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/02 --- 7) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,188 nil 23/02 --- 8) EMA QUARIDA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/02 --- 9) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 9,000 nil 25/02 --- 10) ASIAN JASPER IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 11) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 25/02 --- 12) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 95,625 nil 26/02 --- 13) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 90,945 nil 26/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SEA CHALLENGER IOS FO nil 5,000 nil 26/02 2) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/02 3) SYMI IOS LPG nil 14,300 nil 27/02 4) TUG NAND SARATHI/ GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 28/02 5) BARGE SCANLEY GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 28/02 6) VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 30,000 nil 28/02 7) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 nil 01/03 8) LIBER DIX T.LOGS nil 8,382 nil 01/03 9) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 01/03 10) ADVANCE 2 IOS / GAC CPO nil 29,500 nil 02/03 11) HARMONY SW ATL MAIZE 11,000 nil nil 04/03 12) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL