Feb 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 18/02 19/02 01/03 2,445 nil nil 10,546 2) BUNGA LAUREL ML RBDPO 21/02 22/02 27/02 nil 3,600 nil 856 3) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF 25/02 25/02 27/02 nil 22,150 nil 9,500 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 22/02 26/02 28/02 nil 3,186 nil 9,814 5) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE 26/02 27/02 28/02 nil 2,700 nil 92,925 6) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF 20/02 27/02 28/02 7,000 nil nil 77,000 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO 25/02 27/02 28/02 nil TOCOM nil 9,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 2) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 22/02 --- 3) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/02 --- 4) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,188 nil 23/02 --- 5) EMA QUARIDA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/02 --- 6) ASIAN JASPER IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 7) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,543 nil 25/02 --- 8) PVT SEA LION ML CPO nil n.a. nil 25/02 --- 9) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 90,945 nil 26/02 --- 10) SEA CHALLENGER IOS FO nil 5,000 nil 26/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/02 2) SYMI IOS LPG nil 14,300 nil 27/02 3) UNIQUE DEVELOPER ATL LAN 37,000 nil nil 27/02 4) VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 30,000 nil 28/02 5) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 (U) nil 03/01 6) LIBER DIX T.LOGS nil 8,382 nil 03/01 7) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 03/01 8) ADVANCE 2 IOS / GAC CPO nil 29,500 nil 03/02 9) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 03/03 10) HARMONY SW ATL MAIZE 11,000 nil nil 03/04 11) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/06 12) WEN ZHU HAI JMB S.COAL nil 72,219 nil 03/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL