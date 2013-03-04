Mar 04Port conditions ofMangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) TILOS IOS/GAC LPG 04/03 04/03 06/03 nil nil nil 14,250
2) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE 27/02 03/03 04/03 nil 49,000 nil 41,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE(L) 55,000 nil nil ----- 10/02
2) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil ----- 22/02
3) MAERSK HON JMB LPG(D) nil 10,188 nil ----- 23/02
4) UNIQUE DEVELOPER ATL LAN(L) 37,000 nil nil ----- 27/02
5) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF(L) 42,000 nil nil ----- 27/02
6) M.VAMA ATL LPG(D) nil 30,000 nil ----- 28/02
7) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC TUG DIVI nil nil nil ----- 28/02
8) INDISUN-I INFINITY M-XYLINE(L) 10,000 nil nil ----- 28/02
9) CRYSTAL (13.8) ATL CRUDE(D) nil 97,000 nil ----- 01/03
10) ADVANCE IOS/GAC CPO(D) nil 29,500 nil ----- 02/03
11) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 03/03
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) LIBER DIX T.LOG nil 8,382 nil 04/03
2) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA BENTONITE nil 6,200 nil 04/03
3) SIDRA RAS LAFFAN ATL FO (D) nil 6,000 nil 04/03
4) HARMON ATL MAIZE(L) 11,000 nil nil 05/03
5) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 300 05/03
6) NECKLA MARCONS COAL(D) nil 42,490 nil 05/03
7) AL-MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA(D) nil 4,000 nil 05/03
8) WEN ZHU H JMB S.COAL(D) nil 72,219 nil 05/03
9) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 22,000 nil 05/03
10) L.R.ALDERBARAN IOS HSD (L) 42,000 nil nil 05/03
11) LOURDES ATL FO(D) nil 6,000 nil 06/03
12) LANTANA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 06/03
13) BOW EAGLE ML BUTY.ACREL nil 500 nil 06/03
14) SWARNA BRA JMB CR nil 50,000 nil 06/03
15) SEA HORSE (IRAN) ATL CRUDE(D) nil 97,000 nil 06/03
16) MARIE PAUL WSS COAL(D) nil 25,000 nil 07/03
17) UNITED FOR GAC CRUDE(D) nil 85,000 nil 07/03
18) TROTSKY BRIDGE GAC VGO(L) 42,500 nil nil 07/03
19) SANMAR SERANADE ATL HSD nil 30,000 nil 08/03
20) K.M.KEEL MARCONS/WSS COAL(D) nil 76,898 nil 08/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL