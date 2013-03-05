Mar 05- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VIGOUR SW IOS MAIZE 04/03 05/03 05/03 2,640 nil nil 12,991
2) BUNGA LAUREL ML RBDPO 01/03 02/03 04/03 nil 2,329 nil 4,456
3) ARRILAH-I GAC L.COKE 04/03 04/03 04/03 nil 8,250 nil 4,800
4) STAR ERACLE INFINITY IOF 05/03 05/03 04/03 nil 20,550 nil 31,650
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 06/03 ---
2) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 02/03 ---
3) CAPE ENDURANCE IOS ATF nil 84,000 nil 04/03 ---
4) PHOENIX DREAM IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 06/03 ---
5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/03 ---
6) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 04/03 ---
7) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,188 nil 05/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SEA CHALLENGER IOS FO nil 5,000 nil 04/03
2) EL GURDABIA ASHIT CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 06/03
3) SYMI IOS LPG nil 14,300 nil 07/03
4) TUG NAND SARATHI/ GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 07/03
5) BARGE SCANLEY GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 08/03
6) VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 30,000 nil 08/03
7) S.C.PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 nil 09/03
8) LIBER DIX T.LOGS nil 8,382 nil 10/03
9) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 11/03
10) ADVANCE 2 IOS / GAC CPO nil 29,500 nil 13/03
11) HARMONY SW ATL MAIZE 11,000 nil nil 15/03
12) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 16/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL