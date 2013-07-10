Jul 10Port conditions ofMangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EMA QUERIDA JMB RBD/CPO 09/07 09/07 11/07 nil nil 1,064 10,436 2) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 02/07 08/07 11/07 nil 26,950 nil 27,750 3) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil nil nil 44,750 4) AGIA VALETINE JMB COAL 06/07 09/07 12/07 nil nil 28,900 43,902 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/07 --- 2) SUNNY SMILE JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 08/07 --- 3) EURO PROGRESS JMB CRUDE nil 87,449 nil 10/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DARYA JAAN KIN CEMENT nil 6,000 nil 10/07 2) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 69,737 nil 10/07 3) DOUBLE HAPPINESS HL P.COKE nil 70,500 nil 10/07 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 300 10/07 5) MCP KOPENHAGEN MS BOXES nil nil 300 10/07 6) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 11/07 7) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 90 11/07 8) FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 11/07 9) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 22,000 nil 11/07 10) SPAR TAURAS HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 11/07 11) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 12/07 12) TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 12/07 13) RED EAGLE SSM HSD nil 57,000 nil 12/07 14) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/07 15) WARNOW STAR (S.A.)JMB MACHINERY nil 119 nil 13/07 16) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL nil 78,801 nil 13/07 17) OMERA QUEEN JMC CRUDE nil 92,025 nil 13/07 18) SCF DOBOLSK IOS AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 13/07 19) JAG RATAN (KRIBCO)JMB UREA nil 39,707 nil 14/07 20) KAYU PUTIHE BENLINE COAL nil 10,000 nil 15/07 21) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 79,164 nil 15/07 22) DAWN (MLI) IOS CPO nil 10,500 nil 15/07 23) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 18/07 24) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF 84,000 nil nil 18/07 25) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 23/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL