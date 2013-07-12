Jul 12- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MCP KOPENHAGEN MS BOXES 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil nil 234/170 2/190 2) DARYA JAAN KIN-SHIP CEMENT 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil nil 6,000 3) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 13,000 nil 18,400 4) SPAR TAURAS HL IOP 12/07 12/07 13/07 nil nil 40,000 5) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 03/07 10/07 14/07 nil 6,485 nil 12,632 6) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE 10/07 11/07 12/07 nil 15,000 nil 54,734 7) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 12/07 12/07 14/07 nil nil 57,000 8) DOUBLE HAPPINESS HL P.COKE 10/07 11/07 14/07 nil 16,114 nil 54,379 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP nil nil nil 07/07 --- 2) SUNNY SMILE JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 08/07 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 22,000 nil 11/07 --- 4) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 11/07 --- 5) FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 12/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 12/07 2) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 13/07 3) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/07 4) WARNOW STAR JMB MACHINERY nil 119 nil 13/07 5) OMERA QUEEN JMC CRUDE nil 92,025 nil 13/07 6) SCF TOBOLSK IOS AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 13/07 7) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL nil 78,801 nil 14/07 8) JAG RATAN JMB UREA nil 39,707 nil 14/07 9) NEVASKA LADY IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 14/07 10) KAYU PUTIHE BENLINE COAL nil 10,000 nil 15/07 11) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 79,164 nil 15/07 12) AFRICAN LION IOS MOP nil 10,000 nil 15/07 13) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 90/90 15/07 14) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF 84,000 nil nil 16/07 15) SEA LORD GSA T.LOGS nil 3,645 nil 16/07 16) DAWN IOS CPO nil 10,500 nil 16/07 17) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 11,500 nil 16/07 18) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 18/07 19) PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 19/07 20) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 23/07 21) S.C.PALEGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 44 nil 28/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL