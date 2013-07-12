Jul 12- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MCP KOPENHAGEN MS BOXES 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil nil 234/170 2/190
2) DARYA JAAN KIN-SHIP CEMENT 10/07 10/07 12/07 nil nil 6,000
3) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 13,000 nil 18,400
4) SPAR TAURAS HL IOP 12/07 12/07 13/07 nil nil 40,000
5) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 03/07 10/07 14/07 nil 6,485 nil 12,632
6) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE 10/07 11/07 12/07 nil 15,000 nil 54,734
7) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 12/07 12/07 14/07 nil nil 57,000
8) DOUBLE HAPPINESS HL P.COKE 10/07 11/07 14/07 nil 16,114 nil 54,379
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP nil nil nil 07/07 ---
2) SUNNY SMILE JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 08/07 ---
3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 22,000 nil 11/07 ---
4) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 11/07 ---
5) FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 12/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 12/07
2) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 13/07
3) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/07
4) WARNOW STAR JMB MACHINERY nil 119 nil 13/07
5) OMERA QUEEN JMC CRUDE nil 92,025 nil 13/07
6) SCF TOBOLSK IOS AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 13/07
7) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL nil 78,801 nil 14/07
8) JAG RATAN JMB UREA nil 39,707 nil 14/07
9) NEVASKA LADY IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 14/07
10) KAYU PUTIHE BENLINE COAL nil 10,000 nil 15/07
11) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 79,164 nil 15/07
12) AFRICAN LION IOS MOP nil 10,000 nil 15/07
13) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 90/90 15/07
14) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF 84,000 nil nil 16/07
15) SEA LORD GSA T.LOGS nil 3,645 nil 16/07
16) DAWN IOS CPO nil 10,500 nil 16/07
17) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 11,500 nil 16/07
18) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 18/07
19) PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 19/07
20) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 23/07
21) S.C.PALEGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 44 nil 28/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL