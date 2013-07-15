Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JAG RATAN JMB UREA(D) 14/07 15/07 22/07 nil nil 39,707 2) WARNOW STAR (S.A.)JMB MACHINERY 13/07 13/07 17/07 nil45 Pkgs nil89 Pkgs 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) 07/11 15/07 18/07 nil 252 nil 21,748 4) NEVASKA LADY IOS LAN(L) 15/07 15/07 16/07 1,950 nil nil 33,050 5) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE(D) 07/11 14/07 15/07 nil 25,600 nil 24,400 6) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD(L) 13/07 13/07 15/07 13,200 nil nil 4,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP 700 nil nil ----- 07/07 2) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC nil 2,513 nil nil ----- 07/10 3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE BUNKER nil nil nil ----- 14/07 4) TALIA MS COAL(D) nil 79,118 nil ----- 13/07 5) OMERA JMC CRUDE(D) nil 92,025 nil ----- 13/07 6) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 78,801 nil ----- 14/07 7) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 90 ----- 15/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) KAYU PUTIHE BENLINE COAL(D) nil nil 250/200 15/07 2) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL(D) nil 138,148 nil 15/07 3) AFRICAN LIO IOS MOP(D) nil nil 1,100 16/07 4) EASTERN FORCE IOS LAN(L) nil 2,863 nil 16/07 5) TIGER MANGO nil BOXES nil 141,612 nil 16/07 6) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF(L) nil nil 1,500 16/07 7) SEA LORD GSA T.LOGS(D) nil nil 1,500 16/07 8) DAWN (MLI) IOS CPO(D) nil nil 1,000 16/07 9) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG(D) nil nil 700 16/07 10) SYMI SW LPG(D) nil 48,975 nil 17/07 11) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL(D) nil nil 1,400 17/07 12) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE(D) nil 51,000 nil 17/07 13) PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL(D) 18,000 nil nil 18/07 14) ANASTASIA WSS COAL(D) nil nil 1,000 18/07 15) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID(D) 4,550 nil nil 18/07 16) MARIA LAURA (UPCL)JMB COAL(D) 2,508 nil nil 18/07 17) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 2,400 nil 18/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.