Jul 17- Port conditions ofMangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JAG RATAN JMB UREA 14/07 15/07 22/07 nil 4,105 nil 30,876 2) AFRICAN LION IOS MOP 16/07 16/07 18/07 nil 2,825 nil 7,175 3) DAWN IOS CPO 16/07 16/07 18/07 nil 2,400 nil 8,100 4) WARNOW STAR JMB MACHINERY 13/07 13/07 17/07 nil nil COMPL 5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 11/07 15/07 20/07 nil 2,768 nil 16,130 6) OMERA QUEEN JMC CRUDE 13/07 16/07 17/07 nil 55,000 nil 37,025 7) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF 16/07 16/07 17/07 22,000 nil nil 20,000 8) TALIA MS COAL 13/07 15/07 18/07 nil 29,135 nil 30,059 9) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL 15/07 16/07 19/07 nil 26,026 nil 53,138 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL nil 78,801 nil 14/07 --- 2) EASTERN FORCE IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 15/07 --- 3) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 11,500 nil 16/07 --- 4) KAYU PUTIHE BENLINE COAL nil 10,000 nil 16/07 --- 5) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 86,602 nil 17/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BOTTILEGIRI CHAL HL COAL nil 75,000 nil 18/07 2) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 19/07 3) PANAMAX MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 19/07 4) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID nil 10,500 nil 19/07 5) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 20/07 6) VISHVA EKTAJSW HL COAL nil 54,936 nil 20/07 7) SAMPOORNA SWAR ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 21/07 8) MARIA LAURA PREM JMB COAL nil 75,605 nil 22/07 9) OLYMPIC SPONSOR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/07 10) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 28/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL