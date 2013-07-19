Jul 19- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JAG RATAN JMB UREA 14/07 15/07 23/07 nil 4,370 nil 23,211 2) SEA LORD GSA T.LOGS 17/07 18/07 23/07 nil155 Pcs nil 3,490 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 07/11 15/07 21/07 nil 2,732 nil 10,294 4) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE 17/07 18/07 19/07 nil 81,420 nil 5,182 5) NECKLACE SEAWAYS COAL 14/07 19/07 22/07 nil nil 78,801 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP nil nil nil 19/07 --- 2) EASTERN FORCE IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 15/07 --- 3) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 11,500 nil 16/07 --- 4) MINERVA ARIES GAC ATF 42,000 nil nil 18/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID nil 10,500 nil 19/07 2) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 19/07 3) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 20/07 4) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 20/07 5) VISHVA EKTAJSW HL COAL nil 54,936 nil 20/07 6) SWARNA PUSHPA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 20/07 7) SAMPOORNA SWARAJYAATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 21/07 8) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 22/07 9) MARIA LAURA PREM JMB COAL nil 75,605 nil 23/07 10) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil 100 nil 23/07 11) OLYMPIC SPONSOR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/07 12) MBA FUTURE (UPCL) JMB COAL nil 69,583 nil 27/07 13) ATLANTIC SIRIUS JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 27/07 14) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 Pkgs nil 28/07 15) S.C PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 63 Pkgs nil 30/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL