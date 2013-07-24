Jul 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) JAG RATAN JMB UREA 14/07 15/07 25/07 nil 4,395 nil 5,172
2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 24/07 24/07 25/07 nil nil 47347/336
3) SEA LORD GSA T.LOGS 17/07 18/07 26/07 nil 529 nil 1,762
4) VIISHWA EKTA HL COAL 21/07 21/07 25/07 nil 16,050 nil 17,392
5) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 16/07 23/10 25/07 nil 5,504 nil 5,996
6) VINLINES GLORY IOS HSD 23/07 23/07 25/07 9,600 nil nil 32,400
7) ANASTASIA WSS COAL 22/07 22/07 25/07 nil 28,089 nil 27,058
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP nil nil 24/07 ---
2) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 19/07 ---
3) BEI JIANG ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 21/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MARIA LAURA PR JMB COAL nil 75,605 nil 24/07
2) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 24/07
3) JAG RATAN HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 25/07
4) NANGA PARBATH ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/07
5) TRANS OCEAN-I DIX TIMBER nil 6,930 nil 26/07
6) SC GUAIN ZHOU ATL METHANOL nil 1,500 nil 26/07
7) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 29/07
8) SENORITA INFINITY IOF nil 50,850 nil 26/07
9) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 26/07
10) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 30/07
11) MARITIME RIYAL WSS M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 26/07
12) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 25/07
13) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 27/07
14) ATLANTIC SIRIUS JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 27/07
15) MBA FUTURE JMB COAL nil 69,583 nil 28/07
16) SPLENDOR WW TIMBER nil 5,095 nil 27/07
17) CSC FRIENDSHIP IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 27/07
18) OLYMPIC SPONSOR ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 28/07
19) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 28/07
20) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY 64 nil nil 28/07
21) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 39,500 nil nil 29/07
22) ARTISTRY JMC CPO nil 8,500 nil 28/07
23) S.C PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY 63 nil nil 30/07
24) HUANGHAI DEV JMB MACHINERY nil 92 nil 08/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL