Aug 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BORCHALI IOS CSFO 01/08 01/08 01/08 nil nil 9,200 2) TRANS DIX TIMBER 29/07 29/07 04/08 nil 815 nil 3,934 3) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 29/07 31/07 06/08 nil 683 nil 5,728 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 30/07 30/07 01/08 nil 5,887 nil 1,718 5) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE 29/07 01/08 02/08 nil nil 85,000 6) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE 27/07 31/07 01/08 nil 44,626 nil 5,374 7) SAPPHIRE EXPRESS ATL LAN 31/07 31/07 01/08 nil 840 nil 14,160 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM. OP nil nil 25/07 --- 2) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 19/07 --- 3) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 29,500 nil nil 29/07 --- 4) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) XI HAI ATL RBDPO nil 4,000 nil 01/08 2) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 01/08 3) CSC CRYSTAL IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 01/08 4) MARIBEL ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 01/08 5) JUPITER CHARM BENLINES UREA nil 30,300 nil 02/08 6) AFRAMAX RIVIERA SW CRUDE nil 83,539 nil 02/08 7) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 460/250 02/08 8) HUANGHAI DEVELOPERJMB MACHINERY nil 92 nil 02/08 9) PAROS SEAS SEAWAYS COAL nil 33,000 nil 02/08 10) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF nil 45,100 nil 03/08 11) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HSD/SKO nil 56,500 nil 03/08 12) FIN FINE ML GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 03/08 13) S.C PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 63 nil 04/08 14) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 04/08 15) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 04/08 16) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 05/08 17) GIANNUTRI GAC M.COKE nil 38,380 nil 05/08 18) ARGENT JERBERA JMB PH.ACID nil 11,046 nil 05/08 19) SOUTHERN IBS ML STY.MON nil 2,500 nil 05/08 21) DOUBLE FANTASY JMC COAL nil 82,499 nil 12/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL