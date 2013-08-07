Aug 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) JUPITER CHARM BENLINES UREA 02/08 02/08 10/08 nil 2,390 nil 21,330
2) SE PELAGICA JMB MACHINERY 05/08 05/08 08/08 nil 19(U) nil 30(U)
3) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 29/07 31/07 07/08 nil 942 nil 270
4) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF 04/08 04/08 07/08 nil 13,900 nil 6,100
5) TILOS ATL LPG 05/08 05/08 08/08 nil 6,518 nil 4,610
6) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HSD/SKO 03/08 05/08 08/08 nil 29,600 nil 22,800
7) MARIBEL ATL HSD 01/08 06/08 08/08 14,000 nil nil 46,000
8) GIANNUTRI GAC M.COKE 06/08 06/08 09/08 nil 6,727 nil 31,653
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 29,500 nil nil 29/07 ---
2) HUANGHAI DEVELO JMB MACHINERY nil 92(U) nil 04/08 ---
3) SWARNA MALA ATL HSD/SKO 25,000 nil nil 04/08 ---
4) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 06/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 29/160 07/08
2) STAR NORITA HL IOP 41,900 nil nil 07/08
3) FOUR BAY IOS CRUDE nil 81,500 nil 07/08
4) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 25,000 nil 07/08
5) SOUTHERN IBIS ML STY.MON/ nil 1,600 nil 08/08
6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,925 nil 08/08
7) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,750 nil 08/08
8) CSC RAISING SUN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 08/08
9) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 U nil 09/08
10) ANGY R IOS MOP nil 33,000 nil 09/08
11) ARGENT JERBERA JMB PH.ACID nil 11,046 nil 09/08
12) GOLDEN DYNERTEY ML RBD nil 13,500 nil 10/08
13) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 10/08
14) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 461/300 11/08
15) STAR SEA COSMAS nil IOF nil 44,000 nil 12/08
16) DOUBLE FANTASY JMC/WSS COAL nil 82,499 nil 12/08
17) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 14/08
18) GAS MASTER ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 14/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL