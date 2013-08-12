Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 11/08 11/08 13/08 nil nil 170293/180 2) ANGY R IOS MOP 09/08 09/08 14/08 nil 5,535 nil 23,947 3) GOLDEN DYNASTY ML RBD 12/08 12/08 14/08 nil 251 nil 13,250 4) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG 07/08 10/08 15/08 nil 3,805 nil 19,227 5) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE 11/08 11/08 12/08 nil 56,900 nil 30,518 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 07/08 --- 2) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 29,500 nil nil 29/07 --- 3) HUANGHAI DEVE JMB MACHINERY nil 92 (U) nil 02/08 --- 4) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 06/08 --- 5) BRITISH COURTESY IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 11/08 --- 6) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 17,971 nil 11/08 --- 7) DOUBLE FANTASY JMC/WSS COAL nil 82,499 nil 11/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHANG HAN FA XIAN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 13/08 2) STAR SEA COSMAS INFINITY IOF nil 44,000 nil 13/08 3) DESH PREM IOS FO 8,400 nil nil 13/08 4) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 86,600 nil 13/08 5) GAS MASTER ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 13/08 6) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/08 7) GURU PRASAD PLI SODA ASH nil 1,600 nil 14/08 8) ANNA MARIA SEAWAYS/WSS COAL nil 15,500 nil 15/08 9) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 16/08 10) STANLEY PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 6,999 nil 16/08 11) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT nil 9,000 nil 16/08 12) ABELIA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 16/08 13) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 17/08 14) GLOBE MERCURY JMB CPO nil 12,055 nil 17/08 15) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 (u) nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.